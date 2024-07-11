8 of the Finest Homes on Celebrity-Favorite Caribbean Island St. Barts to be Offered at Auction

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pristine tropical paradise of Saint Barthélemy is a gateway for the rich and famous, and has never before seen such an incredible buying opportunity. G3 Auctions has partnered with Kretz Family Real Estate; stars of the hit Netflix series "The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties", to auction a diverse collection of some of the island's most prominent homes. With minimum bids as much as 51% off original list, the St. Barts collection is part of G3's $420,000,000 Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event. "Our selection showcases beautiful villas located in the best areas of the island. They all have dream views, creative designs and sought after amenities," says Kretz listing broker Janet Lando Cretin.

St. Barts Luxury Home Auction - Villa NEO. G3 Auctions St. Barth Luxury Home Auction - Villa BRAHAMA. G3 Auctions

Included in the auction is one of the crown jewels of St. Barts: Villa NEO. An ultra-contemporary, $50,000 per night dream home, Villa NEO was voted best private villa in St. Barts. The original asking price was $80,000,000. Now, the minimum bid is only $39,000,000. Also available to bid on is Villa BRAHAMA; a brand-new oceanfront home. A recent addition to the market, Villa BRAHAMA is perched on a bluff in Pointe Milou, and has its own private beach. For those seeking serenity, Villa YOLO is surrounded by open space and nature trails, has spectacular ocean views, and the minimum bid is $6,000,000. Another luxurious villa in the auction, Villa K is a rare, beachfront home—steps away from powdery sand and turquoise water. In Saint Jean, above world famous Eden Rock Hotel, Villa SAKS offers contemporary living and close-up views of the bay. Looking for some good news? Villa GOOD NEWS certainly lives up to its name. With awesome views, this villa is located within the prestigious gated community of Domaine du Levant, is eco-friendly, and has nearly 1.5 acres of land. Also available is a villa that stands out as the celeb-favorite rental: villa AU RÊVE. AU RÊVE offers panoramic views, an extensive terrace, and Turkish bath. Finally, villa KRYSTEL is among a group of high-end homes located in Lurin, and is a quick 5-minute drive to Gustavia Harbor, shopping, fine dining, and the beach. "This is a unique opportunity to own a villa on the most exclusive island in the world. St. Barth provides full security, and offers French lifestyle and cuisine… all in the middle of the Caribbean! We are here to help you find your dream house," Janet Lando Cretin adds.

The deadline to bid on the St. Barts homes is between August 9th and August 16th, depending on the property. For more information, as well as, the other properties being offered in the auction event (including: The Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic, and a 127' yacht), please visit G3Auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

