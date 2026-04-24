+8 Partners Names Wendy Kao as Deputy Chair

HONG KONG, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy Kao has been appointed Deputy Chair of +8 Partners, a global ecosystem of associated insurance businesses. She has served as Chief Representative, Taiwan, for Rare Earth Insurance Partners since August 2018, and will continue in that role while assuming her new position.

Wendy Kao, Deputy Chair, +8 Partners

"Wendy's appointment as Deputy Chair is a reflection of her significant contributions during her many years of leadership in this market. It is a much-deserved recognition of her standing and influence across the Taiwan insurance sector," says Philip Bilney, Founder and Executive Chairman, +8 Partners.

Kao brings more than 30 years of experience in the (re)insurance industry, having built her career as insurer, reinsurer, and broker. She began her career as a reinsurance underwriter at Taiwan Fire and Marine Insurance Company, where she spent nearly two decades developing deep expertise in outward reinsurance and all-lines treaty business. She earned a reinsurance underwriting licence from the Swiss Insurance Training Centre (SITC) in Switzerland and holds an underwriting licence from the Non-Life Insurance Association of the R.O.C.

Since transitioning to the broking world in 2000, Kao has become one of Taiwan's most respected (re)insurance professionals, specialising in complex programmes across all non-life classes, both facultative and treaty. Fluent in English, Mandarin Chinese, and Taiwanese, she maintains extensive relationships across the Asian reinsurance market and is widely regarded as the definitive expert on Taiwan (re)insurance business.

ABOUT RARE EARTH INSURANCE PARTNERS

Rare Earth Insurance is a specialty lines intermediary, providing a connected and intelligent insurance and reinsurance broking service. Leveraging its relationships and expertise around the world, the company optimises both inward and outbound reinsurance transactions, serving a global network of clients and partners.

For more information visit: https://www.rareearthpartners.com/

PLUS EIGHT PARTNERS LIMITED

+8 Partners is a unique and accelerating global ecosystem of associated insurance businesses, each with their own area of expertise and focus within the insurance industry and all providing best-in-class service. Each brings perspective, connections, and a detailed understanding of the practical realities of (re)insurance ventures and projects.

For more information, please visit: https://plus8hk.com

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SOURCE +8 Partners