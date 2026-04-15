Rare Earth Insurance Partners Shanghai Announces New Leadership Appointments

HONG KONG, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Earth Insurance Partners announces several promotions and new positions within its leadership team. Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Shanghai, Taiwan, and the UK, Rare Earth is an independent wholesale insurance broker, providing expertise and competitive commercial insurance products to insureds and retail brokers. Rare Earth is a member of the +8 Partners global insurance ecosystem.

Wang Wei, Chairman, Rare Earth Insurance Partners, Asia Pacific Candace Chan, Chief Executive, Rare Earth Insurance Partners, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Wang Wei has been promoted from his current position of Chief Executive to Chairman, Rare Earth Insurance Partners, Asia Pacific. Wang joined Rare Earth Insurance Partners in July 2019, at the time bringing over 20 years of professional experience across Asia Pacific.

Candace Chan has been appointed Chief Executive, Rare Earth Insurance Partners, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Chan joined the firm in 2018 to oversee its shipping division before being named Managing Director of the Hong Kong office in 2019. An industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, Chan has served in various leadership roles with Jardine Ship Management Ltd., Charles Taylor Adjusting, before serving as the Regional Director of a major marine insurance broker providing global coverage for shipping and logistics sectors.

Mark Gu, who served as Chairman, Shanghai, is now Chief Executive, Rare Earth Insurance Partners, China. Gu joined the firm in 2017, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the marine insurance industry. He started his career as an Underwriting Assistant at Tokio Marine China before moving on to AIG, later joining RSA China as Head of Marine, responsible for managing the portfolio throughout the country. After 16 years of marine underwriting, Gu transitioned to broking in 2013, focusing on providing marine reinsurance solutions to cedants in mainland China and the development of inward overseas opportunities.

Having served as Director, Rare Earth Partners, UK and Europe since 2022, Martin Ham has been named Chief Executive, UK and Europe. Ham will be responsible for the growth and expansion in marine reinsurance and other specialty lines in the U.K., Europe, and the U.S. Based in the UK, Ham brings over 30 years of professional experience from the UK and Asia. He started his career with Steamship P&I Club in London before becoming a Lloyd's insurance broker with HSBC and other firms. Ham transferred to Hong Kong in 2011, and in 2016 took up the position of Head of Marine at Chubb Insurance before joining Rare Earth.

"When we established +8, our founding philosophy was that growth and opportunity should be shared — not just in terms of business performance, but in the development of the talented people who drive that performance," says Philip Bilney, Founder and Executive Chairman of +8 Partners. "These appointments are a direct expression of that philosophy: we want our best people to reach the highest levels of responsibility and leadership within our organisation, and we are proud to see that happening.

"At the same time, these changes reflect how Rare Earth's focus has sharpened and matured. Our new ability to trade in China, which we acquired last year, was a landmark moment, and we are building meaningfully on the opportunities that have followed. Our presence in Hong Kong and Taiwan continues to deliver, as have our relationships in the London market. These appointments position us well to pursue all of that with real intent.

"This is an investment in the business — a more defined senior leadership creates room for the next generation of talent to grow and share in the company's success."

ABOUT RARE EARTH INSURANCE PARTNERS

Rare Earth Insurance is a specialty lines intermediary, providing a connected and intelligent insurance and reinsurance broking service. Leveraging its relationships and expertise around the world, the company optimises both inward and outbound reinsurance transactions, serving a global network of clients and partners.

For more information visit: https://www.rareearthpartners.com/

www.rareearth-ch.com

ABOUT PLUS EIGHT PARTNERS LIMITED

+8 Partners is a unique and accelerating global ecosystem of associated insurance businesses, each with their own area of expertise and focus within the insurance industry and all providing best-in-class service. Each brings perspective, connections, and a detailed understanding of the practical realities of (re)insurance ventures and projects.

For more information, please visit: https://plus8hk.com

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SOURCE +8 Partners