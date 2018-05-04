80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast

Motto Mortgage is an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise and the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) family of brands. Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network work hard to give homebuyers options – and present competitive quotes from wholesale lenders – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. Motto Franchising President Ward Morrison calls the mortgage brokerage franchise revolutionary and is celebrating the momentous achievement.

"80 franchises sold with more than 40 now open is a tremendous achievement for the Motto Mortgage team and network," said Morrison. "We're the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the country and we knew from the early beginning that our unique brokerage model was needed in the industry. It's a very exciting time for all of us at Motto Mortgage."

Motto Mortgage is a different idea – a network of mortgage brokers, focused on providing personalized guidance with more clarity and less jargon. Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network work close by – and closely with – real estate agents to deliver a one-stop solution. Motto Mortgage franchises are increasing competition in the industry, resulting in more options and a better customer experience for consumers. Importantly, Motto Mortgage loan originators are not bound to the products of one specific lender but have access to quality loan options from various sources.

Motto Mortgage has franchises operating in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, D.C. and Washington State. Motto Franchising, LLC is located at 5075 S. Syracuse St. #1200, Denver, CO 80237. Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed. For more information, please email newsroom@mottomortgage.com or visit mottomortgage.com.

About Motto Mortgage:

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network that provides clarity and personalized guidance to homebuyers who deserve an advocate. It's a groundbreaking concept that connects a real estate brokerage to a separate, franchised mortgage brokerage, providing the one-stop shop homebuyers want and the experience they deserve. The new model is the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States and is offered by Motto Franchising, LLC, the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. It brings opportunity to consumers, brokers, loan originators and agents. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated, and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for informational purposes only. It should be considered only in connection with the Franchise Disclosure Document. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by a prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the Department of Law. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089. © 2017 Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

