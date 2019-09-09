80% of Consumers Say They Have Never Traded in a Mobile Phone

ecoATM encourages consumers to embrace the available opportunities to offset the cost of their new smartphone by trading in their used devices for quick cash

SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - With a number of new smartphones scheduled to come to market over the next couple weeks, a new survey, released by ecoATM Gazelle, a world-leader in the reCommerce of consumer electronics, reveals that four in five Americans are potentially leaving hundreds of dollars on the table when upgrading their devices.

In fact, 80 percent of consumers say they have never traded in a mobile phone. Considering the selling price of new devices are increasing by an average of 9.0 percent year-over-year, and that 27 percent plan to upgrade their hardware between now and the holidays, millions of Americans are missing out on an easy cash infusion they could put towards the purchase of a new smartphone.

Almost half (42%) of respondents said they own two or more mobile devices, often preferring to keep their current one as a back-up. However, over the years, this practice has caused old phones to quickly pile up in desk drawers across the country.

As the major smartphone manufacturers release new "must-have" models, ecoATM Gazelle encourages consumers to offset the cost of their new device by trading in their back-ups and old devices. ecoATM Gazelle makes this easy at any of ecoATM's over 4,000 kiosks located in malls and retailers across the country, or through Gazelle.com, the company's online trade in service.

"ecoATM kiosks provide a convenient trade-in service with immediate cash payment, ensuring that unused electronic devices don't contribute to the growing e-waste crisis or end up in landfills," explains Yanyan Ji, SVP of Marketing and GM of eCommerce at ecoATM Gazelle. "It's a win-win for consumers and our environment."

ecoATM Gazelle has already diverted over 22 million devices, and counting, from landfills – the equivalent positive impact on the environment as removing over 2,500 cars from the road, or planting over four million trees around the world. This success has centered around offering a fair price for pre-owned devices and the convenience of being paid on the spot.

For more information and pricing, please visit ecoatm.com.

About ecoATM Gazelle

The pioneer of reCommerce, ecoATM provides a convenient way for consumers to recycle their electronic devices – smartphones, cell phones, tablets, iPods, and more. ecoATM is the most financially and environmentally responsible option for trading in unused electronics, with over 4,000 kiosks in malls and retail locations across the country or through the Gazelle.com marketplace. Learn more at www.ecoatm.com

