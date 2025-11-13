80% of Global Influentials consistently influence buying decisions

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, has announced the launch of its 2025 Ipsos Global Influentials (IGI) survey which provides media owners, media agencies, and brands with the most comprehensive look yet at the cross-media consumption, brand preferences, and attitudes of the top 20% of household incomes and company leaders.

This group represents the "early adopters driving market trends." The continuous, year-round study includes over 140,000 interviews, covering 1,500 products and 800 media brands, and maps the behaviors of those who disproportionately shape public opinion and purchasing decisions.

Portrait of the Global Influentials: The Audience That Drives the Market

The new wave of IGI reveals an audience that is disproportionately powerful in shaping market trends. These individuals aren't just consumers; they are market multipliers.

They are Trendsetters: 68% of Global Influentials are early adopters of new products, and 47% like to stand out from others.

68% of Global Influentials are of new products, and 47% like to stand out from others. They are Influencers: 80% actively influence the decisions of others across 20 different product and service categories.

80% actively across 20 different product and service categories. They are Bold and Global: This group is forward-thinking, with 58% considering themselves "global citizens" and 47% identifying as risk-takers .

This group is forward-thinking, with 58% considering themselves "global citizens" and 47% identifying as . They are Resilient and Optimistic: In a time of economic uncertainty, Global Influentials are ready to spend. Almost 8 in 10 report their family finances are as good as or better than the previous year, with optimism climbing to nearly 90% among company leaders.

Unlocking New Markets and Deeper Customization

The 2025 IGI study has significantly expanded to provide a richer, more actionable dataset for media planning and brand strategy:

Latin American Expansion : The survey now includes comprehensive data from Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico , bringing the total markets covered to 43.

: The survey now includes comprehensive data from , bringing the total markets covered to 43. Dynamic Customization : Enhanced recontact survey options allow clients to integrate their own custom questions and analyze responses against IGI's vast existing datasets.

: Enhanced recontact survey options allow clients to integrate their own custom questions and analyze responses against IGI's vast existing datasets. Sector-Specific Intelligence: New barometers offer deep-dive insights into high-growth sectors, including finance and AI.

Daniel Wong-Chi-Man, Global Service Line Leader, Audience Measurement at Ipsos commented: "In today's fragmented media landscape, the IGI survey is the definitive guide to reaching influential audiences. For brands, it connects them with their most valuable customers; for media agencies, it enables precise cross-media planning; and for media owners, it proves audience value and secures premium advertising revenue."

