Ipsos is again ranked the No. 1 Most Innovative Insights & Analytics Company in 2025 GRIT Top 50 Suppliers list

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, is proud to announce that it has again earned the No. 1 spot in the 2025 GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers list, the definitive global ranking of the companies shaping the future of consumer insights.

This marks Ipsos' third consecutive year as the top company in Greenbook's GRIT Business & Innovation Report — an honor that reflects Ipsos' global reputation for forward-thinking research, and its strong commitment to AI-powered innovations that bring real value and impact to clients.

The annual GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers list is derived from a global survey of insights clients, suppliers, and industry professionals. Ipsos was much more strongly and frequently associated with innovation than any of the other 1,462 insights or market research companies under consideration, garnering nearly twice as many mentions as the runner-up.

The report also identified Ipsos as the top-ranked full-service supplier and No. 1 qualitative research supplier, noting that "in a year marked by possible socio-economic uncertainty and AI's enterprise push, these numbers may signal a premium on proven resilience over flashy novelty."

From always-on research solutions like Ipsos.Digital to frontier explorations of synthetic data, "digital twins," and other AI-powered tools for modeling consumer behavior, Ipsos continues to push boundaries while leading the industry in data quality and methodological rigor.

"We're proud to be recognized once again as the world's #1 Most Innovative Insights & Analytics company and thrilled to be at the forefront of our industry's evolution," said Mary Ann Packo, CEO of Ipsos North America.

"Ipsos remains committed to providing a total understanding of people, markets, and society through our broad range of global solutions — powered by our unique blend of objective consumer data, AI and human intelligence — to deliver true impact to our clients."

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

