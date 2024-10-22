80% of NYC residents don't feel the city is prepared for climate-related risks

New report from Zurich and Economist Impact reveals climate-related concerns and also provides actionable strategies for urban environments

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey reveals that a staggering 80% of New York City residents feel their city is unprepared for climate-related risks. The survey, conducted as part of new Economist Impact research supported by Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), highlights significant concerns about the city's readiness to handle climate change impacts.

Of the 500 New Yorkers surveyed, only 6% believe that the city is prepared for climate-related risks. In contrast, 80% feel the city is unprepared, with 11% stating it is not prepared at all and 3% unsure about the city's readiness.

These findings are part of a broader report titled "Resilience from the Ground Up: Assessing City-Level Approaches to Climate Risk and Adaptation." The report is based on comprehensive research including a literature review, interviews with 15 climate experts, and a general population survey involving 5,000 residents from 10 major cities around the world: Amsterdam, Cairo, Cape Town (South Africa), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Jakarta (Indonesia), Madrid, Mumbai (India), New York City, São Paulo and Tokyo.

"These findings reveal significant opportunities for communities to implement steps to mitigate the growing impacts of climate change," said Arooran Sivasubramaniam, Head of North America Zurich Resilience Solutions. "At ZRS, we are committed to helping organizations understand their natural hazard vulnerabilities, assess potential impacts and develop effective resilience plans."

The study delves into how urban residents perceive climate change, the necessary adaptations for their cities and their sense of personal accountability toward climate issues. The insights aim to provide actionable strategies for building resilient urban environments capable of withstanding the adverse effects of climate change.

Key findings:

Zurich is helping businesses manage weather-related risks through its ZRS services, which offer comprehensive weather-related solutions for customers, helping them protect their people, property and operations from increasingly severe natural hazards. ZRS' end-to-end climate service uses Zurich's proprietary climate data to conduct detailed portfolio analyses. This includes thorough risk assessments that enable customers to identify potential risks, strengthen their locations and operations and minimize costly damage.

