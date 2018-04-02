81 Percent of Obese Americans Experience Foot Pain

The study surveyed 1,275 US adults, ages 18 and older, to gain information about how many overweight and obese Americans experience foot pain. Results showed that not only do obese Americans have foot pain issues, but so do overweight Americans. In fact, 74 percent of overweight Americans say they experience foot problems. As foot pain contributes to a variety of negative health consequences, it is important that Americans seek the care of a podiatrist immediately if problems arise.

APMA member podiatrists have specialized medical training and unique qualifications in treating the foot and ankle.

"Podiatrists are physicians, surgeons and specialists who treat diseases, injuries, and deformities of the foot and ankle," said APMA President Dennis R. Frisch, DPM. "This includes diagnosing the cause and treating foot pain, which can really restrict activity."

It is critical that people pay attention to their feet and seek expert treatment for foot problems. A podiatrist can not only help Americans get active, but also help catch signs of diabetes, arthritis, and nerve and circulatory disorders, which can all be detected in the feet.

APMA's "Today's Podiatrist" campaign, occurring during April's Foot Health Awareness Month, will share important information about the link between weight and foot pain, foot issues different generations face, and more. To learn about the campaign, and to find a podiatrist in your area, visit www.apma.org/todayspodiatrist.

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is the nation's leading professional organization for today's podiatrists. Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs) are qualified by their education, training, and experience to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the foot, ankle, and structures of the leg. APMA has 53 state component locations across the United States and its territories, with a membership of more than 12,000 podiatrists. All practicing APMA members are licensed by the state in which they practice podiatric medicine. For more information, visit www.apma.org.

