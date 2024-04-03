Know Why Before You Buy New Shoes, Shoe Inserts This Spring

Podiatrists urge patients to understand their foot type and conditions before spending on new footwear.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Foot Health Awareness month begins, America's podiatrists, physicians and surgeons who treat the foot and ankle, are shining light on a perennial problem: shoes and other footwear that hurt—or worse, put patients at risk of injury.

"We're in a tough economy, and Americans can't afford to invest in expensive footwear that winds up gathering dust because it hurts," said APMA President Lawrence A. Santi, DPM. "But there's an even higher cost to buying shoes and inserts that aren't right for you. You only get one set of feet. Wearing shoes that don't properly support you can cause pain and contribute to long-term health conditions."

Podiatrists caution that the hot shoe that "everyone" is wearing may not be right for you. Just because a workout buddy or family member loves a certain brand doesn't mean it's right for your foot. And the stakes are even higher for custom inserts.

"Arch supports and custom inserts from some retailers can cost several hundred dollars," said APMA Communications Committee Chair Priya Parthasarathy, DPM. "We have patients come into our practices all the time with new or worsening pain from orthotics that were not prescribed by a physician. We want consumers to know why before they buy and avoid spending on something that's just not right for their feet."

Foot type, gait, underlying health conditions, and lifestyle all are important considerations when investing in new footwear, podiatrists say. It's particularly important to understand these factors prior to purchasing shoes for exercise or sports. Ultra-cushioned shoes, for example, are fantastic for some walkers. But for those with a shuffling gait or who have other risks for a fall, they're not the best option. Different sports require different kinds of support, as well. Wearing running shoes to play basketball, which requires frequent lateral motion and changes of direction, can leave a player at risk of an ankle injury.

A podiatrist can conduct a thorough assessment and make recommendations about the right footwear for your unique feet and circumstances. Once you know more about your foot health needs, check out shoes and inserts that have earned the APMA Seal of Acceptance. The seal is awarded to shoes, hosiery, and inserts that support proper foot health. Products that earn the Seal of Acceptance are evaluated by a committee of podiatrists.

