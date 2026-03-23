818 St. George's University Students Secure U.S. Residencies in 2026 Match

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. George's University School of Medicine announced today that 818 students and graduates have secured residency positions across the United States so far in this year's Match cycle.

Students matched into 23 specialties across 42 states and the District of Columbia, with additional graduates expected to secure placements in the coming weeks as the Match process continues.

"Match Day is a pivotal milestone at the start of a doctor's career," said Dr. Marios Loukas, President of St. George's University and dean of the School of Medicine. "On behalf of the entire SGU community, I congratulate this remarkable class of medical students on their success. We are proud to see them take the next step in their journey to serve patients and communities."

Graduates will begin residency training in a wide range of specialties, including highly competitive fields such as surgery to neurology, as well as essential primary care disciplines like pediatrics, emergency medicine and family medicine. Many will return to their home states and communities to begin their medical careers.

For the past twelve years, St. George's University has been the largest provider of new doctors to the US healthcare system. Approximately two-thirds of SGU School of Medicine graduates enter primary care specialties, and a significant number go on to practice in medically underserved areas.

"St. George's University graduates have been meeting the medical needs of communities across the United States for decades," Dr. Loukas said. "We look forward to the meaningful impact this newest class of SGU-trained physicians will make in the years ahead."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies. This year, SGU celebrates the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1976. More than 33,000 SGU graduates are physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals around the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, and its programs across all schools are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

MEDIA CONTACT

Evan Cobb

St. George's University / Medforth Global Education

[email protected]

SOURCE Medforth Global Education