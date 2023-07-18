$83 Billion of Optical Transport Equipment Revenue in Next Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

Steady Bandwidth Consumption Growth Pushes Market



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Optical Transport equipment demand is forecast to be $83 billion over the next five years. This cumulative revenue is up 10 percent compared to the previous five-year period and will largely be from sales of coherent DWDM systems.

"We slightly raised our outlook for Optical Transport equipment," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "We believe the demand for long haul equipment is better than we had originally thought and while working on the report identified more items that could further improve future market revenues than lower them. At the end of the day, although year-to-year spending on optical equipment is lumpy, the direction for bandwidth consumption remains steady, pointing up and to the right," added Yu.

Additional highlights from the Optical Transport 5-Year July 2023 Forecast Report:

Optical Transport market expected to approach $18 billion by 2027.

by 2027. DWDM Long Haul forecast raised due to the growing need for network capacity and increasing use of integrated C+L band optical line systems.

Demand for WDM equipment for metro and long-haul data center interconnect (DCI) expected to grow through forecast period with the majority of growth in long-haul systems.

New generation of coherent DSPs to begin shipping in late-2023. By 2027, nearly one-third of shipments will be comprised of DSPs capable of transmitting 1.2 Tbps and 1.6 Tbps signals over a single wavelength.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Optical Transport 5-Year Forecast Report offers a complete overview of the Optical Transport industry with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, unit shipments, wavelength shipments (by speed up to 1.2+ Tbps). The report tracks DWDM long haul, WDM metro, multiservice multiplexers, optical switch, Disaggregated WDM, DCI, and ZR Optics. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group