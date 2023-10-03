83% of CYPHER Learning Customers Say AI 360 with CYPHER Copilot Helps Them Develop and Deliver Courses in Days Versus Months

Course Development Costs Will be Slashed to Less Than $1,000 Per Course Compared to the Typical $10,000

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER Learning ® , the first and only generative learning platform for businesses and academia worldwide, today announced results from its AI 360 with CYPHER Copilot customer survey. In July and August, 40 customers put CYPHER Learning AI 360 to the test. The goal was to understand both the effectiveness of controlled AI and the convergence of content development and content delivery within the same platform.

Overall, organizations using CYPHER Copilot cut course development and delivery time to less than 15 working days compared to 54 days for the average course development and delivery time. Additionally, 77% of customers said using CYPHER Copilot will cut course development costs to less than $1,000 per course, a significant reduction compared to the typical $10,000 cost per course.

"In today's accelerated landscape, the time and budget to develop and deploy high-demand content are increasingly scarce commodities," said Jennifer Geisler, CMO and VP of product management at CYPHER Learning. "This is pronounced by the convoluted, complex, and expensive edtech landscapes virtually fastened together with tape and shoelaces that make everything worse. CYPHER is the only company that addresses the chronic disconnect between content development, content delivery and the learning experience."

Launched in July 2023, AI 360 with CYPHER Copilot makes it possible for businesses and academia to reclaim time and money lost in tools and platforms that over complicate and underdeliver. CYPHER Copilot has opened doors for them to invest more in human connection and elevated learning experiences. With CYPHER Copilot, educators and trainers can automatically create competency-based, gamified, multimedia courses with assessments and analytics in a matter of minutes – saving 80% of lesson planning time – and laying the foundation for personalized learning at scale.

Other key customer findings include:

69% accelerated time from course creation to use in instruction.

62% can create more courses to meet demand.

57% have more free time to do other things.

CYPHER Copilot delivers an all-in-one platform that steps up course development and delivery time, enabling organizations and institutions to quickly spin up courses and scale learning and development across their organizations.

To learn more about the CYPHER Copilot customer survey results, view this infographic for L&D or this version for Education .

About CYPHER Learning

CYPHER Learning is leading the necessary disruption of learning platforms to unleash human potential with modern learning. The company exists to ignite lifelong passions through personalized, engaging, and limitless learning experiences for all. CYPHER gives learning and development (L&D) professionals and educators more time to teach and train, builds human connection into everything they do - and delivers tailored learning experiences that are meaningful and measurable. The CYPHER platform is easy-to-use, beautifully designed and infused with AI-powered technology. Every aspect beams thoughtful innovation and engineering that puts people first. Millions of users experience their "just in time, just for me, just the way I want it" approach in 50+ languages with the CYPHER award-winning platform. See the modern learning platform at www.cypherlearning.com .

SOURCE CYPHER Learning