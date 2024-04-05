84 Lumber Celebrates the Do-It-Yourselfer

Whether Serving the Pro or DIYer, 84 Lumber Provides Top Quality Lumber, Name Brand Building Materials and Expert Service

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber is celebrating do-it-yourselfers (DIYers) across the country by partnering with Pittsburgh-area influencer and contractor Steve Ford as he tackles DIY projects around his home. Videos of Ford's projects will begin streaming starting on April 6, National DIY Day, via 84 Lumber's TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

While 84 Lumber is the nation's largest privately owned supplier of building materials – 84 Lumber is not just for builders.

Steve Ford, licensed contractor & HGTV personality Ford has been working on his “Carnival Project” renovation with 84 Lumber since the fall of 2022. This is a complete building renovation located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 84 Lumber is an incredible resource, with knowledgeable, hands-on associates ready to help.

"Our stores are open to the public and we take enormous pride in helping the serious DIY'er," said 84 Lumber Vice President of Marketing Amy Smiley. "84 Lumber is an incredible resource, with knowledgeable, hands-on associates ready to help."

With DIY being more popular than ever, 84 Lumber is ready to support the nonprofessional with the same level of service as it offers its trade professional customers.

"Whether you're a pro or weekend warrior, the quality of the materials you use directly impacts your success," said Ford. "Reliable, trusted suppliers like 84 Lumber with quality products are the silent partners in any project. The 84 Lumber team is extremely helpful and professional. They deliver the best service for every job."

Steve Ford is not your average contractor. He has starred in several HGTV hits like "Home Again with the Fords" and "Restored with the Fords," where he and his younger sister, Leanne Ford, lovingly restored older homes. He has also managed large-scale projects, including store and restaurant design, residential renovations, and restorations. Ford represented 84 Lumber on an episode of The Money Pit, a nationally syndicated radio show dedicated to home improvement tips, ideas, and problems, hosted by Tom Kraeutler and Leslie Segrete. The show airs on over 450 radio stations in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as by podcast.

Typically observed on the first Saturday of the month, National DIY Day was started in the United States in 2016 by the Craft Box Girls team to celebrate creators and inspire people to tackle projects independently.

"The best way to observe this holiday is to select a DIY project and begin working on it," said Smiley. "It can be something as simple as replacing trim or as complex as building a pergola. Whatever the need, the 84 Lumber team is here to assist."

To learn more, visit www.84Lumber.com or follow 84 Lumber on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. #NationalDIYDay. To find the nearest 84 Lumber store, visit www.84lumber.com/store-locator/.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 320 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers in 33 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private Companies by Forbes and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn .

