Celebrating Women in Construction: Not All Construction Jobs are with a Construction Company

The theme for this year's Women in Construction Week, 'Keys to the Future,' organized by the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) which held the first WIC Week in 1998, underscores the strength and knowledge that women bring to construction sites and offices across the nation. The annual event serves as a platform to highlight the remarkable strides made by women in a traditionally male-dominated field.

84 Lumber is a strong advocate for women in the construction industry – it is also a certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy.

Prior to 2016, women accounted for nine out of every 100 employees in the construction workforce. Since then, the female employment share has climbed nearly every year and sits at approximately 11.1% as of 2022. While most women in construction (35 percent) work in administrative or office roles (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics), there are opportunities throughout the industry and ample room for growth with companies like 84 Lumber.

There's More than Manual Jobs in Construction

From architects and estimators to superintendents and project managers, women are breaking down barriers and bringing fresh perspectives to the industry.

Yolanda Bell-McPhee, currently a sales coordinator with 84 Lumber in Sanford, Florida, with 20 years of experience in the industry, emphasizes the multitasking abilities and dedication that women bring to the construction field.

"Being a woman can have advantages. Most women in the construction field have the grace to wear many hats and are multitaskers."

Hannah Steinhauser, an outside sales rep with the company in Savannah, Georgia, encourages women to pursue careers in construction despite the industry's male-dominated nature. She advised, "I'd say don't be intimidated by construction... I'd encourage women to dive in headfirst, ask a lot of questions, and stick to it."

Sandy Tucker, a newly minted sales coordinator at 84 Lumber in Elkins, West Virginia, began her career in ad sales for a newspaper. Being a recent entry into the construction world, she has a unique perspective on the job. "I learn something new every day in this industry," said Tucker, "and I see the passion and dedication of everyone who works for this company."

Workplace Culture Is Key

Being the only person like you in the room can make it feel like you aren't supposed to be there. Bell-McPhee stressed the obstacles women face are not about the ability to perform in the industry. She herself had to learn new technology on the job, and ask questions, but in the end, she was able to excel.

"Along with providing excellent customer service to our customers, sales reps, and co-workers, we also unload windows, pull hardware, generate an estimate, and any other tasks assigned to us," adds Bell-McPhee. "Be yourself and earn your respect."

What Steinhauser loves about working at 84 Lumber is how the company rewards hard work and dedication. "With a good work ethic and willingness to learn, you can really accomplish whatever you want within this company. I also love 84's hands-on approach to learning and the camaraderie within stores and the company as a whole. I've learned so much working here and made lifelong friends along the way."

Back in 2011 when Steinhauser was a young co-manager, she says "Maggie called me personally to wish me happy birthday and let me know I was the only female co-manager in the whole company! That was a super special moment." Steinhauser is proud of the various roles she's filled at 84 Lumber: MT, co-manager, operations, door shop manager, and outside sales. Steinhauser became an outside salesperson two years ago and sold over 20 million in her first year in sales. "I'm extremely proud and extremely grateful for my team who helped make it possible," said Steinhauser.

Moving Forward

As the construction industry grapples with a growing workforce shortage, recruiting more women emerges as one obvious solution. To attract and retain female talent, companies must ensure equal opportunities and recognition for women in the workplace. Highlighting the success stories of women like Yolanda, Hannah, and Sandy can inspire the next generation of female construction professionals.

Mentors – male and female – are essential.

"I absolutely owe a big thank you to Matt Rinck! He became manager of our Kansas City store when I was a manager trainee and promoted me to co-manager shortly after," said Steinhauser. "He encouraged and trained me over the years, and I wouldn't be where I am today without his mentorship."

Tucker also thinks more women need to know "that it's such a rewarding industry to be a part of. I love knowing I can do anything if I just put my mind to it," said Tucker. "84 Lumber has given me the opportunity to gain knowledge that I didn't have before, and also the courage at attempting to try anything."

Empowering Women

With Women's History Month and International Women's Day falling in March along with Women in Construction Week, March 3-9, 2024, 84 Lumber is celebrating and giving back to support women in its communities throughout the month of March.

The month-long celebration kicks off with the official launch of the third annual EmpowerHER Grant. Through this grant, 84 Lumber and the Pittsburgh Penguins are working together to highlight local, Pittsburgh-area women-owned businesses. One winning business will receive a $25,000 grant to support her business. Read about this year's nominees here. The winner will be decided solely by public voting. People can vote once per day during the voting period, which runs from February 19-March 4. The EmpowerHER grant is part of 84 Lumber's L.I.F.T (Leading & Inspiring Females to Thrive) program with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

To learn more, visit www.84Lumber.com or follow 84 Lumber on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company operates 310 facilities which include stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers in 33 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber was named one of America's Largest Private companies by Forbes, and also made the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2023. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn .

SOURCE 84 Lumber