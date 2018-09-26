84 Lumber Contributes to Hurricane Florence Relief

"Many communities were devastated by this storm. We wanted to support some local organizations that are working tirelessly to help those in need," said Maggie Hardy Magerko, owner and president of 84 Lumber. "We're keeping the victims and survivors of this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers. We will continue to monitor recovery efforts and determine where else we can potentially offer support."

This is not the first time that 84 Lumber has helped in the aftermath of a natural disaster. The company held several educational workshops after Hurricane Harvey in 2017 for homeowners and contractors who were affected by the storm. It also donated to various organizations, including the JJ Watt Foundation, Team Rubicon, and several causes under Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's disaster recovery umbrella.

In February 2018, 84 Lumber came to the aide of Uniontown, Pa., after a tornado tore through the area. The company offered volunteers, building materials and hygiene products after the storm.

About 84 Lumber

Founded in 1956, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's leading privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates more than 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Magerko, 84 Lumber was named one of Forbes' Best Midsize Employers in America in 2016 and 2017, one of Forbes' Largest Private Companies in America in 2016 and 2017, and one of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Top Workplaces in the Greater Pittsburgh region in 2018. For more information, visit www.84lumber.com.

