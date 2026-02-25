84 Lumber Launches "Building America250" Campaign to Honor Nation's 250th Anniversary

The company's multi-month initiative celebrates the people and projects that built 'the American Dream'

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this July, 84 Lumber is launching its Building America250 campaign, a company-wide tribute honoring the past, present, and future of the industry that built America.

A play on the company's longtime mission of Delivering the American Dream, Building America250 will engage customers, vendor partners, and associates through a series of stories and initiatives throughout the year, commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

84 Lumber's Building America250 campaign logo.

"For 70 years, 84 Lumber has supplied the materials and expertise that have helped America build homes, businesses, and communities across this country," said Maggie Hardy, owner and CEO of 84 Lumber. "Building America250 is our way to highlight that legacy and say thank you to those whose hard work and commitment have helped shape the American dream."

As part of the campaign, 84 Lumber has created a commemorative Building America250 logo that will serve as a unifying symbol throughout 2026. The logo debuted at the company's booth at the International Builders' Show in Orlando and will be featured at its annual awards banquet in March, as well as prominently throughout May during the company's Operation Appreciation campaign, reinforcing the campaign's focus on recognizing the people and partnerships that continue to build America.

The Building America250 campaign will include a series of initiatives highlighting the depth and impact of the construction industry across the country. Throughout the year, 84 Lumber will showcase the commemorative logo on associate uniforms and through social media and video content, bringing the campaign to life across multiple touchpoints.

"We are proud to be an American company, built on the values represented by our red, white, and blue," said Hardy. "As part of our 70-year history leading into America's 250th birthday, we are excited to tell the stories of the people who continue to build this country year after year."

84 Lumber is the leading supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single- and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company currently operates 320 facilities in 34 states, including stores, component manufacturing plants, engineered wood product centers, and door shops.

To learn more, visit www.84Lumber.com or follow 84 Lumber on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. For career opportunities, visit www.84Lumber.com/careers.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single-family and multifamily home construction, as well as commercial buildings. The company operates 320 facilities in 34 states, including stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers. 84 Lumber also provides turnkey installation services for a wide range of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall.

84 Lumber is a certified women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy and has earned widespread recognition for its industry leadership and commitment to excellence. The company has been named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America for 2024 and 2025 and was recognized as one of USA Today's Top Retailers in 2024. For three consecutive years, 84 Lumber has also been included among America's Best Large and Mid-Size Employers by Forbes and has appeared on the list of America's Top Private Companies from 2019 through 2025. In addition, the company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn .

SOURCE 84 Lumber Company