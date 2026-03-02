Women Who Build: 84 Lumber Recognizes Women Driving Construction Forward

84 Lumber Celebrates Women in Construction Week 2026 by Spotlighting Female Leaders Across the Industry

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, a nationwide leader in the building materials industry and a proudly woman-owned company, is celebrating Women in Construction Week (March 1–7, 2026) by recognizing the women shaping the future of construction. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber remains committed to empowering women and creating opportunities for them to thrive across the construction sector.

The company is highlighting the stories of three remarkable 84 Lumber associates who represent the wide range of roles available to women in construction: Alexandria Barber, manager trainee at 84 Lumber's Ballston Spa, New York, store; Isabelle Schroeder, customer sales manager in South Boston; and Allison Young, director of regional accounts for the Western division, based in Denver.

"Women in Construction Week is about more than recognition, it's about visibility, opportunity, and momentum," said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing at 84 Lumber. "Supporting women at every stage of their careers strengthens our company and strengthens our industry."

From Selling Homes to Helping Build Them

Based in Denver, Allison Young joined 84 Lumber nine months ago. Admitting her career path has been anything but traditional, Young's path started in real estate before she went into purchasing for a national builder, then manufacturing before joining the company.

"When I was ready to shift out of my real estate career, which I've always considered construction adjacent, I realized the new home construction industry just made sense," said Young. "I went from selling the finished product to working alongside the people who actually make that product possible and, honestly, it's been a lot more fun being closer to where the magic happens."

While working on the manufacturing side of the business, Young served 84 Lumber as a customer, managing the relationship from a vendor's perspective.

"Working for the builder gave me an appreciation for 84 Lumber's operational model and culture," said Young. And it's that culture that Young said made the company stand apart from others.

"I know it sounds cliché, but the culture here really is different," said Young. "I've worked in places where the unspoken rule was basically 'sit down and be quiet,' especially when it came to employee input. That's just not how 84 Lumber operates. What stands out here is how success is genuinely recognized and rewarded."

Young said the company creates an environment where associates are encouraged to contribute, grow, and excel as a team – but also individually.

"From the very beginning, I felt valued and supported, which gave me the confidence to grow quickly in my role. The internal teams and resources at 84 have played a huge part in helping me learn and develop on the supplier side."

Chance Meeting Leads to an Exciting New Career

Isabelle Schroeder discovered 84 Lumber in an unexpected way. Still in college and bartending in the Albany, New York area in 2020 during the pandemic, Schroeder met a group of 84 Lumber associates who introduced her to the culture and career opportunities available within the company.

Starting as the first woman hired at her location in Malta, Schroeder recalled receiving surprised looks from customers and occasionally being asked to get "one of the guys" for assistance. Instead of letting these comments stop her, these moments fueled her determination.

"It gave me the drive to prove myself, to prove that I belonged," said Schroeder. Promoted to co-manager after several months of training, Schroeder found confidence to be the key to overcoming challenges in a male-dominated field.

"I had already decided I loved working in the construction industry, so when I was promoted to co-manager in such a short time, I knew my story with 84 Lumber was just beginning."

Schroeder credits 84 Lumber with providing her with all the resources she needed to learn and grow as an associate.

"With countless paths to pursue – sales, management, et cetera – I had no doubt I would find the right fit for myself. As my career progressed, I noticed some of the challenges I faced that my colleagues didn't – I often felt discounted simply for being a woman in the construction industry, especially being a young woman. But over time, I became a recognizable member of the team who our customers trusted to help them."

Building a Career as a Manager Trainee

84 Lumber's Management Training Program provides hands-on experience, mentorship, and a clear path to leadership, preparing the next generation of managers to grow their careers in the building materials industry.

Just four months into her career with 84 Lumber, manager trainee Alexandria Barber is already making an impact.

Barber grew up in Washington state, surrounded by lumber facilities and logging roads that sparked her early fascination with the lumber industry. After building relationships with store associates while she worked at a local deli, Barber said she became increasingly interested in the company.

"I had conversations with them and asked detailed questions about their roles. In late summer, (store manager) Donovan extended a job offer, and I officially joined the team in early October."

In her role as a manager trainee, Barber is gaining experience in operations, sales, and leadership, with the goal being that Barber will one day lead her own store.

"Every time I take on new responsibilities or succeed in a role where women have traditionally been underrepresented, it feels like I am opening the door a little wider for the next woman who wants to step into this field."

Creating Opportunity

"Companies need to understand what women bring to the table and then help create an environment to help women thrive," said Young. "I want people to see my work ethic and competitive drive and not wonder if I am aggressive enough to compete with the loudest voice in the room. There's still a perception that women are placed in roles to fill a quota, but I try to let my performance speak for itself."

For Barber, representation is the key to recruitment.

"Construction companies can attract more women by making the industry visible and welcoming, starting with outreach in schools, community programs, and showcasing women in marketing materials. Visible female leadership further strengthens recruitment and retention."

"The construction industry can be limitlessly rewarding, and more women should be taking advantage of the opportunity to be a part of it," said Schroeder. "Women may be deterred by the industry if they aren't aware of all the opportunities. There are so many unique career paths that let you define where to go and how to get there."

"And there's something inspiring about watching women excel in a male-dominated industry," said Young. "I admire those who have put in the work to earn their seat at the table and make their voices heard. Go all in! This is a great industry with so many opportunities."

As the country prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this July, 84 Lumber is launching its Building America250 campaign, a company-wide tribute honoring the past, present, and future of the industry that built America. The Building America250 campaign will include a series of initiatives highlighting the depth and impact of the construction industry across the country, including the celebration of Women in Construction Week.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single-family and multifamily home construction, as well as commercial buildings. The company operates 320 facilities in 34 states, including stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers. 84 Lumber also provides turnkey installation services for a wide range of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall. 84 Lumber is a certified women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy and has earned widespread recognition for its industry leadership and commitment to excellence. The company has been named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America for 2024 and 2025 and was recognized as one of USA Today's Top Retailers in 2024. For three consecutive years, 84 Lumber has also been included among America's Best Large and Mid-Size Employers by Forbes and has appeared on the list of America's Top Private Companies from 2019 through 2025. In addition, the company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn .

