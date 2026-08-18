84 Lumber Names Dustin Hauenstein Chief Financial Officer

Former Designer Brands and JPMorgan Chase finance executive joins leadership team

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, America's largest privately-held building materials supplier, has named Dustin Hauenstein as Chief Financial Officer. Hauenstein joins the company, which is celebrating its 70th Anniversary this year, with more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience across the retail and financial services industries.

Dustin Hauenstein, CFO, 84 Lumber

In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Hauenstein will play a pivotal role in the company's continued growth and innovation, overseeing financial operations and supporting long-term strategic planning, operational excellence, and financial performance. Throughout his career, he has held multiple CFO positions, leading finance organizations for both retail and wholesale businesses, while overseeing financial planning and analysis, investor relations, procurement, and enterprise strategy.

"Dustin joins 84 Lumber as we celebrate our milestone 70th Anniversary, and he will play an important role in defining decades to come as the company continues to grow, innovate, and lead the industry," said Maggie Hardy, president of 84 Lumber. "His experience leading complex organizations and building high-performing teams, paired with his sound financial expertise, makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team."

Most recently, Hauenstein served as Senior Vice President at Designer Brands, Inc., where he held responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer of both DSW and the Brand Portfolio, as well as Head of Corporate Finance, overseeing enterprise financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and strategic procurement. Throughout his tenure, he played a central role in shaping the company's post–pandemic financial strategy, strengthening cross–functional alignment, and advancing enterprise-wide initiatives that enhanced profitability, operational discipline, and long–term performance. Prior to joining Designer Brands, Hauenstein spent more than 12 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co., holding multiple executive leadership roles across both the Retail and Bank Operations Lines of Business, where he led large-scale teams and delivered transformational business results.

"I am honored to join 84 Lumber and grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an iconic and respected company," said Hauenstein. "84 Lumber has built an incredible reputation through its commitment to customers, associates, and communities. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the company's continued growth and build on its strong financial foundation."

84 Lumber is the leading supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single-family and multifamily residences, as well as commercial buildings. The company currently operates 320 facilities in 34 states and employs more than 7,500 associates. Its network includes stores, component manufacturing plants, engineered wood product (EWP) centers, and door shops.

To learn more, visit 84 Lumber or follow 84 Lumber on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For career opportunities, visit 84 Lumber Careers.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for residential and commercial construction. In 2026, the company proudly celebrates 70 years of serving customers and building communities across the country.

A certified women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber operates 320 facilities in 34 states and has earned national recognition for its leadership and workplace culture. The company has been named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America for three consecutive years (2024–2026), recognized on Newsweek's Most Patriotic Companies in America 2026 list, and included on Forbes' inaugural list of America's Largest Family Businesses. 84 Lumber has also been recognized on Forbes' America's Top Private Companies and Best Employers lists, as well as USA Today's Top Retailers list.

For more information, visit 84lumber.com or follow 84 Lumber on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn .

SOURCE 84 Lumber Company