84 Lumber Named to Newsweek's America's Most Patriotic Companies 2026 List

Company recognized for supporting service members, veterans and communities

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services, has been named to Newsweek's America's Most Patriotic Companies 2026 list. The recognition honors 500 employers that put patriotism into action by supporting service members, veterans, and American communities, while demonstrating a strong commitment to ethical standards.

Newsweek America's Most Patriotic Companies 2026

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of Americans who value service, integrity and commitment to community," said Maggie Hardy, owner and CEO of 84 Lumber. "At 84 Lumber, patriotism isn't just a slogan. It is reflected in how we support our associates, stand behind veterans, service members and their families, and show up for communities when they need us most. We're proud to build and invest in America while supporting the people who make this nation strong."

Supporting those who serve has long been part of 84 Lumber's culture and community commitment. Through a longstanding partnership with the Fisher House Foundation and other philanthropic initiatives, the company has supported military families and veteran-focused organizations, recognized service and sacrifice through community engagement programs, and contributed to initiatives that strengthen local communities across the country, particularly during times of need.

Newsweek's America's Most Patriotic Companies 2026 list is based on a comprehensive study conducted by Plant-A Insights Group, combining research, media monitoring and a nationwide survey of more than 20,000 Americans. Researchers reviewed more than 10,000 U.S.-based companies to identify organizations that support military personnel and veterans through formal programs, discounts and other tangible benefits. From that group, 2,500 companies were selected for additional evaluation through a large-scale national survey.

Survey participants rated companies based on ethical conduct and the degree to which each organization demonstrates patriotism, using a non-partisan definition centered on love, support of, and commitment to the core ideals and values of the United States. Additional research assessed corporate support for communities impacted by natural disasters, drawing on data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Corporate Aid Tracker and company announcements. The 500 highest-scoring companies were named to Newsweek's 2026 list.

"For 70 years, 84 Lumber has been built by hardworking Americans who take pride in what they do," Hardy added. "We're honored to be recognized among companies that share a deep respect for service and the values that make this country exceptional."

84 Lumber is the leading supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single-family and multifamily residences and commercial buildings. The company currently operates 320 facilities in 34 states, including stores, component manufacturing plants, engineered wood product (EWP) centers and door shops.

To learn more, visit www.84Lumber.com or follow 84 Lumber on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. For career opportunities, visit www.84Lumber.com/careers.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Co. is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single-family and multifamily home construction, as well as commercial projects. In 2026, the company proudly celebrates 70 years of serving customers and building communities across the country.

84 Lumber operates 320 facilities in 34 states, including stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, and engineered wood product centers. The company also provides turnkey installation services across a wide range of categories, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking, and drywall.

A certified women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy, 84 Lumber has earned national recognition for its leadership and commitment to excellence. The company has been named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America for 2024, 2025, and 2026, and was also recognized on Newsweek's Most Patriotic Companies in America 2026 list. Additionally, 84 Lumber was named one of USA Today's Top Retailers in 2024 and has been included on Forbes' lists of America's Best Large and Mid-Size Employers, as well as America's Top Private Companies from 2019 through 2025. The company has also been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies.

For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

SOURCE 84 Lumber Company