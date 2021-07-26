84 Percent of Medicare-Eligible Seniors Say It's "Very Important for Their Doctors and Care Team to be COVID-19 Vaccinated"

"Fear of COVID-19 infections and associated public policy measures continue to weigh heavily on the minds of patients of every age," says Jason Lane, M.D., ChenMed National Medical Director, Clinical Strategy and Outcomes.

Board certified in both infectious diseases and internal medicine, Dr. Lane adds, "We are encouraging every grandparent, parent and young adult to keep asking medical providers this simple question when confirming their next doctor or dentist appointment: 'Are you and all of your care team members vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect me and our community?' Note the response and then decide where, when and how you will have your next in-person appointment. Remember telemedicine appointments may be an option - especially if you or your loved one has underlying health challenges, or is not yet COVID-19 vaccinated."

ChenMed, which presently operates more than 80 Chen, Dedicated and JenCare Senior Medical Centers in 12 states, has successfully vaccinated 100 percent of doctors and staff at over 70 of its practices by educating and encouraging care team members and patients alike through its ongoing and multifaceted VaxTheNation® initiative.

"As a global-risk medical practice transforming care of the neediest populations, our centers are located in underserved neighborhoods," notes Faisel Syed, M.D., ChenMed National Director of Primary Care. "And, while 89 percent of seniors nationwide are now protected by COVID-19 vaccinations, less than 70 percent of the seniors living in underserved communities have been vaccinated to prevent COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. We must stay focused on helping the most at risk."

The ChenMed primary care practices at which 100 percent of doctors and staff have received COVID-19 vaccinations include: 100 percent of Chen Senior Medical Centers in Miami; 100 percent of Dedicated Senior Medical Centers in Cincinnati, Houston, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Tampa Bay (Bradenton, Clearwater, Largo, Tampa, St. Petersburg); 100 percent of JenCare Senior Medical Centers in Louisville, New Orleans, and Richmond. "We're making great progress on getting all patient-facing staff vaccinated, and our company-wide goal remains 100 percent," explains Dr. Lane.

About the Survey

ChenMed has long captured monthly patient feedback using third-party vendors to capture the accurate patient experience data needed to help its primary care physicians keep nurturing outstanding relationships with members. For the month ending June 30, 2021, the Medallia Experience Cloud survey data shows a robust ChenMed Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82.9 -- substantively higher than many best-in-industry 2021 NPS benchmarks reported by NICE Satmetrix (after collecting more than 65,000 email surveys) for iconic customer brands including Apple (60); Ritz Carlton Hotel (66); USAA (70); Alaska Airlines (71); and Costco Wholesale Corporation (80).

Medalia also surveyed 1,057 ChenMed patients in June, finding:

84 percent said it is very important for their medical care team to be COVID-19 vaccinated.

79 percent (average age 72 years) of seniors reported being more comfortable visiting a medical center when all staff is fully vaccinated.

Noting how NPS can vary by industry, region, or customer characteristics including age, income level, or time with your company, Dr. Syed reports, "Our doctors stay focused on earning trust every day by delivering truly personalized primary care. We give our patients our cell phone numbers. We encourage walk-in appointments. We really practice medicine differently, and the results are outstanding."

About ChenMed

For seniors most in need of care, high-quality health care often is beyond reach. ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine — and better health outcomes — to the neediest populations. Physician-led and privately owned, ChenMed is a provider of choice for some 20 Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. Operating more than 80 primary care medical practices for diverse populations of seniors, ChenMed results consistently include up to 75 percent drops in emergency room visits, plus 30 to 50 percent reductions for in-patient hospital admissions. A Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

