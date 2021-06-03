85% of Consultants Were Dissatisfied With Their Former Job: A New Study on How to Become a Consultant in 2021 Reveals

Here are a few key findings from the How To Become A Consultant Survey:

60% of consultants benefited and saw growth during COVID-19. 22% said the pandemic very positively benefited their business, and 39% said the pandemic positively benefited their business.

Over 85% of consultants were dissatisfied with their former job.

Over 75% of entrepreneurial consultants reach their previous full-time employment income levels in less than 2 years.

For over 50% of consultants, their first client was a former employer.

See the full study results for all the details and many additional surprising results.

"We're thrilled to announce our biggest consulting study to date," said Michael Zipursky, CEO and co-founder of Consulting Success®. "This is the first study of its kind that shows how people transition out of their corporate jobs to become entrepreneurial consultants. The industry has undergone significant changes due to COVID-19, and this study will help many consultants start and grow successful consulting businesses."

About Consulting Success®

Consulting Success® is the worldwide leader in coaching and training for entrepreneurial consultants. Over the past 13 years Consulting Success® has helped thousands of consultants from around the globe to increase their impact, earn a higher income, enjoy more freedom and flexibility, and live a lifestyle they love and are proud of.

Website: https://www.consultingsuccess.com/

SOURCE Consulting Success