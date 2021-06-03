85% of Consultants Were Dissatisfied With Their Former Job: A New Study on How to Become a Consultant in 2021 Reveals
Jun 03, 2021, 13:00 ET
A new study from Consulting Success® reveals surprising data on how to become a consultant and what drives people to the profession based on a survey completed by over 2800 entrepreneurial consultants.
VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Consulting Success®, the # 1 training company in the world for entrepreneurial consultants, has published a new study and guide on how to become a consultant (https://www.consultingsuccess.com/how-to-become-a-consultant).
The study exposes the real reasons people become consultants, how consultants make the transition from employment to consulting, and what desires and ambitions drive consultants to do the work they do. The study results are being made available to the public and come with a guide that provides a 6-step plan on how to transition from employment to successful consultant based on the best practices from the data and findings.
Here are a few key findings from the How To Become A Consultant Survey:
- 60% of consultants benefited and saw growth during COVID-19. 22% said the pandemic very positively benefited their business, and 39% said the pandemic positively benefited their business.
- Over 85% of consultants were dissatisfied with their former job.
- Over 75% of entrepreneurial consultants reach their previous full-time employment income levels in less than 2 years.
- For over 50% of consultants, their first client was a former employer.
"We're thrilled to announce our biggest consulting study to date," said Michael Zipursky, CEO and co-founder of Consulting Success®. "This is the first study of its kind that shows how people transition out of their corporate jobs to become entrepreneurial consultants. The industry has undergone significant changes due to COVID-19, and this study will help many consultants start and grow successful consulting businesses."
