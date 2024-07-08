8849 Tank 3S: a Revolutionary DLP Projector Smartphone with Android 14

SHENZHEN, China, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 8849, a pioneering rugged electronic devices brand, announced today the global launch of its latest innovation, the 8849 Tank 3S. Packed with cutting-edge technology and innovative features, this Android 14-powered device blends design, performance, and durability to empower a novel lifestyle.

With the 8849 Tank 3S, 8849 is redefining what it means to have a truly immersive and powerful mobile experience. Stay tuned for more updates and be ready to pre-order on July 8th, PST.

DLP Projector: Immerse in a Visual Delight

Experience unparalleled visual quality with the built-in DLP projector, boasting 100 lumens and a 120Hz refresh rate. Whether it's for work or entertainment, it will transform any space into a captivating theater-like experience.

Android 14: A Seamless and Intuitive User Interface

Running on the latest Android 14 system, the 8849 Tank 3S offers a seamless and intuitive user experience. Enjoy enhanced performance, improved security, and a wide range of customizable options to suit user's individual needs.

Dimensity 8200: Unleash the Power of Connectivity

Equipped with the powerful Dimensity 8200 4nm processor, the 8849 Tank 3S ensures lightning-fast data speeds and smooth multitasking capabilities. Stay connected and enjoy seamless browsing, streaming, and gaming experiences with 5G WiFi 6 technology.

Ample Storage Options: Never Run Out of Space

Choose between two storage options that suit user's needs. With 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM, or upgrade to the impressive 16GB RAM + 512GB ROM, the 8849 Tank 3S provides ample space for all user's files, apps, and media.

Dual Camping Lights: Illuminate Your Adventures

Experience the outdoors like never before with the dual camping lights. Whether users are camping, hiking, or exploring, the 8849 Tank 3S will light up their path and ensure users never miss a moment.

AliExpress Global Pre-sale

The 8849 TANK 3S and 8849 Tank 3S Unihertz will be available on AliExpress starting July 8th, PST. For more information and updates on the latest news and promotions, please visit 8849 official website or follow 8849 on social media.

About 8849

8849 is dedicated to providing high-quality rugged phones to users worldwide. Committed to the mission of "protecting you every moment", 8849 offers reliable communication solutions in the most extreme environments. The TANK 3S reflects 8849's unwavering pursuit of quality and safety.

Contact Information

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 18676755187

SOURCE 8849