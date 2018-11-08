8base Launches Low-Code Development Platform Enabling Developers to Accelerate Creation of Enterprise-Class Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 8base announced today, at the GraphQL Summit, the availability of a modern, low-code development platform that provides developers worldwide with a powerful toolkit, architecture and operating environment for the creation and execution of applications to drive digital transformation. Developers can now log on to the 8base Platform at www.8base.com .

In contrast to the expensive and inefficient software development processes upon which businesses rely today, the 8base Platform enables developers to leverage powerful software development tools and a secure and scalable operating environment on demand. As a result, business and freelance developers can significantly lower the friction involved in creating new, high-quality software in support of mission-critical initiatives and instead refocus their talent, time, and money on value-added innovations. Any developer, anywhere in the world, can register online at www.8base.com , set up an account, and begin building new applications for their businesses, their clients, or themselves.

The capabilities of the 8base Platform mirror the key components necessary to support a robust software development lifecycle. They are grouped into three categories:

Software development tools: A suite of developer tools makes the creation of beautiful and highly-functional software accessible to front-end developers. 8base provides tools to empower developers to do everything from defining powerful data schemas, manipulating their data through a simple user interface, encapsulating it through a powerful role-based security framework to exposing it through a robust GraphQL API. 8base also provides an open-source SDK (Software Development Kit) and Boost UI Kit (User Interface Kit). "8base allows front-end developers, who would otherwise be supporting members of a large, inefficient team, to deliver entire software projects with little to no involvement from other technical professionals. It's like a set of new superpowers for front-end developers," said Albert Santalo , 8base's founder and CEO.

A suite of developer tools makes the creation of beautiful and highly-functional software accessible to front-end developers. 8base provides tools to empower developers to do everything from defining powerful data schemas, manipulating their data through a simple user interface, encapsulating it through a powerful role-based security framework to exposing it through a robust GraphQL API. 8base also provides an open-source SDK (Software Development Kit) and Boost UI Kit (User Interface Kit). "8base allows front-end developers, who would otherwise be supporting members of a large, inefficient team, to deliver entire software projects with little to no involvement from other technical professionals. It's like a set of new superpowers for front-end developers," said , 8base's founder and CEO. Computing infrastructure: 8base's computing infrastructure enables developers and end users to access a world-class operating environment for software execution and utilize it on an as-needed, on-demand basis, without requiring capital investment or extensive DevOps efforts to configure, provision or maintain infrastructure. Its scope includes a secure managed relational database that is fully redundant, fault-tolerant, and elastic in its ability to auto-scale to meet demands. A powerful file store and serverless compute environment provide additional storage and execution capabilities.

8base's computing infrastructure enables developers and end users to access a world-class operating environment for software execution and utilize it on an as-needed, on-demand basis, without requiring capital investment or extensive DevOps efforts to configure, provision or maintain infrastructure. Its scope includes a secure managed relational database that is fully redundant, fault-tolerant, and elastic in its ability to auto-scale to meet demands. A powerful file store and serverless compute environment provide additional storage and execution capabilities. Software application infrastructure: The Platform offers an application infrastructure that ensures software built with it is robust, modern, secure, and interoperable, eliminating one of the most difficult and resource-intensive barriers to new development efforts. Among its features are role-based access control; real-time event handling; an extensibility framework that enables integration with any API, including blockchains; and a GraphQL API that allows front-end developers to construct complex calls to data objects without having to rely on back-end developers. "Since being open sourced by Facebook in 2015, GraphQL's growth in adoption has been exponential. We believe we are relatively early in the adoption cycle of this very powerful technology," said Andrei Anisimov , 8base's vice president of technology.

"Companies worldwide are spending trillions of dollars on so-called 'digital transformation' to ensure they survive and thrive amidst unprecedented business threats," said Santalo. "However, technology is both their salvation and their Achilles heel - from a lack of available skills to cumbersome and repetitive processes that prevent software from being created at speed or at scale. We are launching the 8base Platform to empower developers to work faster, smarter, and on activities that will fully leverage their talents to launch the next generation of breakthrough innovations. The time has come to dramatically reduce the pain for everyone involved and drive a Cambrian explosion of software-driven transformation in businesses worldwide."

About 8base

8base's mission is to democratize software development and unlock the power of digital transformation for businesses worldwide. It does this by providing the industry's most modern low-code development platform, operating environment, and toolset. With 8base, users can build enterprise-grade applications faster, more easily, and less expensively than with legacy IT alternatives. For more information, visit www.8base.com or follow us at @8baseinc .

SOURCE 8base

Related Links

https://www.8base.com

