$9,000,000 awarded to Victim in Rape Case against Horse Trainer

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alameda County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Brand awarded Plaintiff Jane Doe $9,000,000 in her Civil rape case against Ari Herbertson.

On January 12, 2019, while attending live horse racing at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley, CA, Jane Doe was drugged then raped by Defendant Ari Herbertson, who trained horses at the facility.

Ari Herbertson - Photo credit: Golden Gate Fields

Prior to the Civil proceedings, Defendant Herbertson was criminally prosecuted and plead no contest to a lesser charge of assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to one-year incarceration and two years' probation.

Plaintiff brought a Civil action alleging various torts related to the rape and on January 17, 2024, Judge Jeffery Brand of the Alameda County Superior Court awarded her $3 million in general damages and $6 million in punitive damages. This is more than the $5 million awarded to E Jean Carol in her civil rape case against former President Donald Trump.

Attorney Randall Strauss of the Oakland firm Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer represented Jane Doe throughout her civil case against Herbertson.

"I commend Jane Doe for pursuing her civil case. She was viciously and violently attacked, yet she was unafraid to pursue her attacker in Court. Her bravery helps send a message that our society will not tolerate sexual battery and will work to seek justice for victims of sexual abuse."

