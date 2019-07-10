$9.78 Bn Protein Supplements Market - Global Outlook to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
Jul 10, 2019, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Supplements - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Protein Supplements market accounted for $4905.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9785.8 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Rising population of working women and growing number of fitness centers are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, availability of cheaper alternatives is hindering the market growth.
Based on application, Sports Nutrition segment has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for sport nutritional supplements and different health-oriented extra-curricular performance such as hitting the gym and participating in various sports.
By geography, Asia Pacific holds the highest market growth during the forecast period owing to growing middle class with improved stage of disposable incomes, increasing concerns about public healthcare systems, urbanization and westernization of diet are some of the factors fueling the market growth in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Whey protein
5.3 Soy protein
5.4 Egg protein
5.5 Casein
5.6 Pea Protein
5.7 Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Protein
5.8 Other Types
6 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Protein Bar
6.3 Powder
6.4 Ready to Drink (RTD)
7 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plant
7.3 Animal
8 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Gender
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Female
8.3 Male
9 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Age Group
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Generation x
9.3 Baby Boomer
9.4 Millennials
10 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Online
10.3 Nutrition Store
10.4 Specialist Sports Store
10.5 Chemist/Drugstore
10.6 Hypermarket/Supermarket
10.7 Direct to customer (DTC)
10.8 Other Channels
11 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Functional Foods
11.3 Sports Nutrition
12 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Abbot Laboratories
14.2 Transparent Labs
14.3 Glanbia Plc.
14.4 Cyto Sport Inc
14.5 Quest Nutrition
14.6 NBTY, Inc.
14.7 MusclePharm Corporation
14.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
14.9 Amway corporation
14.10 General Nutrition Centers
