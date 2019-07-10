$9.78 Bn Protein Supplements Market - Global Outlook to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Supplements - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Protein Supplements market accounted for $4905.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9785.8 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



Rising population of working women and growing number of fitness centers are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, availability of cheaper alternatives is hindering the market growth.



Based on application, Sports Nutrition segment has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for sport nutritional supplements and different health-oriented extra-curricular performance such as hitting the gym and participating in various sports.



By geography, Asia Pacific holds the highest market growth during the forecast period owing to growing middle class with improved stage of disposable incomes, increasing concerns about public healthcare systems, urbanization and westernization of diet are some of the factors fueling the market growth in this region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Whey protein

5.3 Soy protein

5.4 Egg protein

5.5 Casein

5.6 Pea Protein

5.7 Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Protein

5.8 Other Types



6 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Protein Bar

6.3 Powder

6.4 Ready to Drink (RTD)



7 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plant

7.3 Animal



8 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Gender

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Female

8.3 Male



9 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Age Group

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Generation x

9.3 Baby Boomer

9.4 Millennials



10 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Online

10.3 Nutrition Store

10.4 Specialist Sports Store

10.5 Chemist/Drugstore

10.6 Hypermarket/Supermarket

10.7 Direct to customer (DTC)

10.8 Other Channels



11 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Functional Foods

11.3 Sports Nutrition



12 Global Protein Supplements Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Abbot Laboratories

14.2 Transparent Labs

14.3 Glanbia Plc.

14.4 Cyto Sport Inc

14.5 Quest Nutrition

14.6 NBTY, Inc.

14.7 MusclePharm Corporation

14.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

14.9 Amway corporation

14.10 General Nutrition Centers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfm9hn





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

