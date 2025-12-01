9 Best Pet Insurance Providers (Highest Payouts!)

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeAdvice.com recently published a report naming the top 9 pet insurance companies .

The number one company on its list is Healthy Paws. Healthy Paws has several coverage levels, no annual limit, and a discount for insuring multiple pets.

Top Pet Insurance Companies

The top nine pet insurers, according to FreeAdvice.com, are as follows:

Healthy Paws

Trupanion

Nationwide

Pets Best

Embrace

Figo

Liberty Mutual

ASPCA

Pumpkin

Healthy Paws offers a 10% discount when a policyholder insures more than one pet. Policyholders can choose from 70% reimbursement to 90% reimbursement, depending on their budget. Deductible options start at just $100.

Trupanion has a 90% reimbursement rate across all plans. One of the benefits policyholders often cite is that Trupanion will pay the veterinary clinic directly. Most competitors require the policyholder to pay for veterinary bills and then request reimbursement from the insurer.

Nationwide is a popular home and car insurance provider, and it offers a discount to pet owners who bundle a pet policy with home or auto coverage. Another perk is that Nationwide offers wellness coverage. One downside is the $1,000 annual limit.

Pet Insurance for Cats vs. Dogs

In general, cats are less expensive to insure than dogs. Cats pose a lower statistical risk than dogs, so the cost to insure them is lower. Most cats stay inside, which drastically reduces the risk of accidents.

Policies for cats cost between $20 and $35 a month, while policies for dogs cost between $35 and $55 per month.

How Age & Breed Affect Rates

According to FreeAdvice.com 's insurance expert, Melanie Musson, the risk of needing to file a claim for a pet increases as the pet ages. She says, "Pet owners should be prepared to spend about twice as much for a policy for a 10-year-old as they did for that same pet at two years old."

Some dog breeds have a higher risk of certain health conditions. Because of that, insurance providers often exclude high-risk conditions from policies for certain breeds. Alternatively, some insurers charge higher premiums for specific breeds due to increased risk, but they don't exclude coverage for health conditions.

Read FreeAdvice.com's entire report here: 9 Best Pet Insurance Companies (High Payouts for Vet Costs) .

SOURCE FreeAdvice.com