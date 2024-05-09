9 in 10 PAs Say the PA Licensure Compact is Taking Too Long to Implement

Survey of 454 PAs Uncovers Overwhelming Support for PA Licensure Compact

PEABODY, Mass., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton Associates , the 4th largest locum tenens staffing agency in the United States with nine offices nationwide, conducted a survey of its network of physician assistants (PAs) to gauge their opinions about the PA Licensure Compact, which was recently officially activated in eight states.

The PA Licensure Compact is an interstate arrangement in which participating states agree to recognize a valid, unencumbered PA license issued by another compact state through a compact privilege. Advocates say the compact decreases the barriers PAs face when they travel and practice across state lines. Although the compact was officially activated in Delaware, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Washington, and Virginia, it could take up to 24 months for it to become operational.

The findings showed that around nine in 10 PAs who had an opinion (91%) agreed that the PA Licensure Compact is taking too long to implement. In addition, an overwhelming majority of PAs who voiced an opinion (99.7%) say they support the implementation of the PA Licensure Compact.

The compact aims to increase the ability for PAs to easily travel to a new state to provide critical healthcare services to patients in need. Most of the PAs surveyed said they would be more likely to consider working in a different state if there was a PA Licensure Compact, with 95% of current locum tenens PAs and 95% of non-locum tenens PAs agreeing.

PAs who voiced an opinion also say that the compact will increase patient access to high-quality healthcare, with approximately 99% agreeing with that statement. In addition, 99.5% of surveyed PAs with an opinion agree that every state should implement the PA Licensure Compact.

The survey, which was conducted on SurveyMonkey from April 22 to April 29, 2024, received responses from 454 PAs in Barton Associates' network.

Learn more about the survey and its methodology on Barton Associates' blog .

