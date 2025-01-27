Barton and Associates, Inc., Announces April Hansen, MSN, RN, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Hansen will succeed Robert Indresano as he transitions to the role of Chairman of the Board

PEABODY, Mass., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton and Associates, Inc., and its subsidiary Wellhart, LLC, the 5th largest locum tenens staffing company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of April Hansen, MSN, RN, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hansen succeeds Robert Indresano, who will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board after serving as CEO.

April Hansen brings nearly two decades of healthcare leadership experience and a background in clinical practice as a registered nurse to Barton and Associates, Inc. Most recently, Hansen served as Group President of Workforce Solutions at Aya Healthcare, where she led strategic initiatives, advanced workforce solutions, and achieved record-setting growth. Prior to Aya, Hansen held leadership roles at AMN Healthcare and has earned a reputation as an innovative and results-driven executive.

"I am deeply honored to join Barton and Associates as its CEO," said Hansen. "Barton has an incredible legacy of providing healthcare facilities with vital physician, advanced practice, and clinical staffing solutions, and I am inspired by the opportunity to build upon this strong foundation. Together, we will drive growth, innovation, and operational excellence, ensuring Barton remains a differentiated market leader in addressing critical workforce needs while empowering the healthcare providers and communities we serve."

Hansen has been widely recognized for her contributions to the staffing industry and healthcare workforce innovation. She has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 North America and Global Power 150 Women in Staffing lists multiple times, including in 2025, and was designated a 2024 Nashville Health Care Council Fellow. Her passion for fostering organizational growth and advancing industry leadership makes her uniquely suited to guide Barton and Associates into its next chapter.

Outgoing CEO Robert Indresano expressed confidence in Hansen's leadership: "April's remarkable track record in healthcare staffing and workforce solutions positions her as the ideal leader to guide Barton into the future. As I transition to Chairman of the Board, I am thrilled to support April and the exceptional teams at Barton, Wellhart, and Barton Healthcare Staffing as they continue to address the nation's growing healthcare workforce shortages with impactful solutions."

For more information about Barton and Associates, Inc., its subsidiaries, or career opportunities, visit BartonAssociates.com .

About Barton and Associates, Inc.

Barton and Associates, Inc. is a leading national healthcare staffing company specializing in locum tenens placement of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other healthcare professionals. Through its subsidiaries, Wellhart, LLC, and Barton Healthcare Staffing, LLC, Barton provides comprehensive staffing solutions to healthcare facilities across the U.S., ensuring quality patient care and addressing critical workforce needs.

