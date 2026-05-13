90-degree heat on the way: Take these steps now to keep your home comfortable and manage energy use

What's happening: Temperatures are forecast to reach the 90s, pushing cooling systems to run longer and use more energy to maintain indoor temperatures

Why it matters: Acting now with a few simple steps can help your cooling system run more efficiently during extreme heat and reduce energy use

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s in the coming days – and with humidity, it may feel closer to 95-100°F in parts of the Carolinas. For many customers, this may be the first time cooling systems are put to the test this season, causing them to run longer to maintain indoor comfort. Warm overnight temperatures can add to the strain, keeping systems running for extended periods.

Duke Energy is encouraging customers to act now with simple steps and tools that can make a difference before the hottest days arrive – especially as spring's dry conditions and high pollen levels may already be restricting airflow for some outdoor units.

"With humidity, it can feel closer to 100 degrees – and that puts even more demand on cooling systems," said Max Thompson, lead energy meteorologist at Duke Energy. "If your system hasn't been running regularly yet this season, now is the time to get it ready. Spring pollen and dust buildup can clog filters and restrict airflow, forcing your system to work harder. Changing your air filter and adjusting your thermostat are simple steps that can help your system run more efficiently when the heat really sets in."

Start with these high-impact actions

1. Clear the way for your cooling system

Check and replace air filters so air can flow freely

Don't wait – clogged filters force your system to work harder and use more energy

Clear grass, leaves and debris from around your outdoor unit

2. Schedule your free home energy assessment

Get expert guidance tailored to your home

Learn how your home uses energy and where to improve efficiency

Receive free energy-saving products installed during in-home assessments

This free service helps identify ways your home can perform more efficiently during periods of high heat.

3. Adjust your thermostat – and let technology help

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting when you're home

Raise it a few degrees when you're away

Cooling is often the largest energy user in the home – every degree matters

Smart thermostats can help automate adjustments and make it easier to stay consistent – and now is a great time to act.

Get up to 65% off ecobee smart thermostats* through May 25 in Duke Energy's Online Store

through May 25 in Duke Energy's Online Store Shop the offer here: Shop the Summer Sale

Find more ways to get ready for the heat

Duke Energy is here to help customers manage energy use during the summer heat with programs, solutions and practical tips.

Explore tools, programs and practical solutions at: duke-energy.com/SummerSolutions

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

*Limit 2 smart thermostats per customer account. While supplies last.

Final price may reflect manufacturer and distributor discounts plus Duke Energy regulated utility energy efficiency incentives.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy