Duke Energy announces dividend payments to shareholders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.065 per share. This dividend is payable on June 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on June 16, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026. This is equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 100 consecutive years.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Gillian Moore

24-hour: 800.559.3853

Analyst Contact: Mike Switzer

Office: 704.382.6473

SOURCE Duke Energy