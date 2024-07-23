90% of Real Estate Investors Have Lost Money on an Investment

News provided by

Clever Real Estate

Jul 23, 2024, 08:41 ET

More than half of residential investors (52%) have lost $100,000 or more on a single real estate investment.

ST. LOUIS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly all residential real estate investors (90%) have lost money on an investment, with nearly half (42%) reporting losing more money than they've made in real estate investing, according to new research from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.

Further, nearly half of investors (42%) have lost $200,000 or more on a single investment. Alarmingly, 45% admit a bad investment has almost ruined them financially, and 40% wish they never started investing in residential real estate in the first place.

Continue Reading
What's the most money you have ever lost on a real estate investment?
What's the most money you have ever lost on a real estate investment?
Regrets of Real Estate Investors
Regrets of Real Estate Investors

A whopping 87% of residential rental investors have regrets about their investments. Common issues include dealing with bad tenants (51%) and severe property damage caused by tenants (52%).

About 4 out of 10 rental owners deal with maintenance issues (41%) or repairs (40%) at least once a week, and nearly two-thirds (63%) deal with complaints from neighbors about tenants at least once a month.

Additionally, 56% of respondents have had to evict a tenant at some point, and about 61% say they have to track down missed rent payments every month.

However, three-quarters (75%) say they are making at least as much as they did in 2023, with 41% earning more and only 14% earning less. Even more, 44% of investors wouldn't be able to live comfortably without their real estate income.

80% of residential real estate investors invest in more than one type of residential real estate investment, including traditional long-term rentals (51%), buying land for future development (45%), house-flipping (42%), and short-term or vacation rentals (40%).

Interestingly, about two-thirds of investors would consider properties with squatters (67%), foundation issues (65%), or at high risk of a natural disaster such as a flood, wildfire, or hurricane (62%).

The most pressing concerns for real estate investors are high interest rates (44%), high home prices (41%), and inflation (40%).

Read the full report at: http://www.listwithclever.com/research/residential-real-estate-investing-2024/

About Clever Real Estate
Clever Real Estate is a technology company that produces educational real estate content reaching over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 2,300+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $8.5 billion in real estate sold, matched 100,000+ customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $160 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans 19,000 agents across all 50 states.

Please contact Alyssa Evans at [email protected] with any questions or to arrange an interview.

CONTACT:                                                                                                                                    
Alyssa Evans
Clever Real Estate
[email protected]
315-690-1518

SOURCE Clever Real Estate

Also from this source

Survey Reveals 60% of Gen Z Worry They Will Never Own a Home

Survey Reveals 60% of Gen Z Worry They Will Never Own a Home

60% of Gen Z worry they might never own a home, with nearly all adult Gen Zers (98%) citing significant barriers to homeownership, according to a new ...
New Research: Real Estate Agents Find Best Opportunities in Detroit, Face Biggest Challenges in San Francisco

New Research: Real Estate Agents Find Best Opportunities in Detroit, Face Biggest Challenges in San Francisco

Detroit is the best city for real estate agents in America, while San Francisco is the worst, according to new research from Clever Real Estate, a St....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics