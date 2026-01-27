$900M Indianapolis Team Launches Independent Firm Forta Wealth Partners

Elite Team Serving Clients in 26 U.S. States Launches Independent Firm to Enhance its Offerings, Expand Resources, and Accelerate Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Point, a growth accelerator and minority stake partner for independent advisors and breakaway firms, continues to grow its network, announcing it has made a strategic minority investment in Forta Wealth Partners. Based in Indianapolis, IN, Forta Wealth Partners is a trade name of Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. The team oversees over $900 million in assets under supervision from its prior firm.

The Forta Wealth Partners team previously operated as The Turner Group within Merrill Lynch Wealth Management where it was recently recognized on Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list 2026. Led by Will Turner, Principal and Wealth Advisor; Jon Shurtz, Principal and Wealth Advisor; and Harrison "Taylor" McDougal, Principal and Wealth Advisor, the practice works with clients such as C-suite executives, business owners, wealthy multi-generational families, physicians, endowments and non-profit organizations, and professional athletes. Its focus is to improve every client's complete financial picture, including assets and liabilities, and develop customized strategies for meeting their long- and short-term goals.

"For us, independence is about the freedom to deliver a truly differentiated client experience," said Will Turner, Principal and Wealth Advisor at Forta Wealth Partners. "Launching an independent firm in partnership with Elevation Point provides access to best-in-class resources and support to enhance what we do best, while ensuring we remain in full control of our business and true to the values that have earned our clients' trust."

The Forta Wealth Partners team – which includes Brandon Marvel, Associate, Client Services; Holly Hynes, Manager of Team and Client Services; and Madeline Armstrong, Financial Advisor – also provides retirement plan advisory services to companies that sponsor 401(k) plans for their employees. The firm will benefit from Elevation Point's collaboration with Goldman Sachs, which includes access to Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions.

"I've had the privilege of knowing Will since he started at Merrill Lynch, and I've witnessed firsthand his growth and the incredible team he has built," said Jim Dickson, Founding Partner and CEO of Elevation Point. "Will, Jon, Taylor, and their colleagues bring deep, wide-ranging expertise and more than 60 years of combined experience. As a youthful, seasoned team with a relentless drive to exceed client expectations and continuously evolve, they represent the future of wealth management."

Forta Wealth Partners has a nationwide client base, with a strong presence in Indiana as well as Florida, California, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Texas. The firm's clients are spread across 26 U.S. states.

"From being able to access the latest innovative financial planning software and alternative investments to communicating more seamlessly with clients and freely marketing ourselves to prospects, this launch lays the groundwork for scalable growth for years to come," said Jon Shurtz, Principal and Wealth Advisor at Forta Wealth Partners. "Our guiding priority has always been our clients' best interests. With greater flexibility to aggregate and advise on external assets, we can now broaden our advice and deliver even more comprehensive support."

Since its establishment approximately 19 months ago, Elevation Point has made strategic investments in elite, independent wealth management teams encompassing approximately $11.9 billion in client assets under supervision. Elevation Point's growth trajectory has steadily continued since its founding, with the firm announcing the launch of Harbor View Private Wealth, a $1.3 billion Atlanta-based firm, earlier this month.

"The Forta Wealth Partners team exemplifies the kind of excellence, client focus, and growth mindset we look for in our partner firms," said Brad Smithy, CIMA®, Founding Partner and President of Wealth Management at Elevation Point. "We are proud to be well-positioned to support and invest in advisory teams that are ready to thrive in independence. Whether they are coming from a wirehouse or an established RIA, we provide the fuel and support to take them where they want to go."

To learn more about the support, resources, and capital that a partnership with Elevation Point can provide, please visit https://elevationpoint.com/partnership/.

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a wealth management firm focused on bringing together industry-leading independent advisors through minority stake partnerships with RIAs and advisors transitioning to independence. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, our growth partnership model empowers advisors to retain control over their futures, with our support. With a core focus on advisor values and clients' evolving needs, our mission is simple: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

For more information, please visit elevationpoint.com, and for the latest updates, follow Elevation Point on LinkedIn.

Disclosures

Forta Wealth Partners ("Forta") is a trade name of Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Forta is not separately registered with the SEC. Investment advisory services are offered exclusively through Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For more information, please refer to Elevation Point's Form ADV, available at https://elevationpoint.com/adv/.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Assets Under Supervision (AUS) figures are as of December 2025 and include assets managed and advised upon.

Professional Designations

The CIMA® certification signifies that the individual has met specific educational and experience requirements, including three years of financial services experience, completion of an executive education program, and passing a comprehensive exam. CIMA® professionals must also adhere to a Code of Professional Responsibility and complete 40 hours of continuing education every two years.

Custody and Clearing Services

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are offered by Folio Investments, Inc., which conducts business as Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (GSCS). GSCS is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Neither this material nor any of its contents shall constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell securities. Elevation Point and Forta Wealth Partners are independent entities and are not affiliated with Goldman Sachs.

Awards

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams ranking (January 2026) was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, and firm assets under management. This rating covers the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

Media Contact

Sarah Tremallo

JConnelly

[email protected]

908-967-0381

SOURCE Elevation Point