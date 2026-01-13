$1.3B Breakaway Harbor View Private Wealth Embarks on Path to Independence via Partnership with Elevation Point

Rapidly Growing Atlanta Practice Leverages Independence to Access Advanced Tools and Resources, Enhancing Client Solutions and Accelerating Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Point, a growth accelerator and minority stake partner for independent advisors and breakaway firms, announced today that it has made a strategic minority investment in Harbor View Private Wealth ("Harbor View"), a wealth management firm offering holistic, goals-based financial planning to successful corporate executives and their families. The team, which oversaw approximately $1.3 billion in client assets under supervision at its prior firm, is led by founding partners Daniel F. Emerson, Angelo V. Esposito Jr., Scott M. Emerson, James G. Malatos, and David R. Randall.

"Our team is committed to staying ahead of the rapidly changing wealth management landscape, ensuring we can meet the diverse and evolving needs of our high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients," said Daniel F. Emerson, CFP®, AWMA®, CRPC®, CRPS™, Founder and Private Wealth Advisor at Harbor View Private Wealth. "Launching an independent firm with the support of Elevation Point allows us to offer tailored solutions that go beyond traditional investment portfolios. By leveraging a broad array of resources and tools, we're able to deliver comprehensive, personalized strategies that support our clients' financial goals at every stage."

Atlanta-based Harbor View works with clients to create customized financial strategies for helping corporate executives and their families maximize the impact of their benefit packages, and achieve their goals before and during retirement. The eight-member team will harness Elevation Point's ecosystem to address as many areas of clients' financial lives as possible, including estate and legacy planning, tax strategy integration, risk management and insurance reviews, business and liquidity event planning, and family governance and education. Harbor View has chosen to access custody resources via Elevation Point's relationship with Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions.

"The Harbor View team exemplifies entrepreneurial drive and a growth mindset, with an unwavering focus on their clients' long-term financial success," said Jim Dickson, Founding Partner and CEO of Elevation Point. "Our differentiated model provides the cutting-edge resources and support they need to thrive, while empowering them to stay fully in control of their business."

Harbor View, which has more than doubled its team over the past four years, has a client base primarily concentrated in the Atlanta area. Mr. Emerson and Mr. Esposito Jr., who have a combined 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry, co-founded Harbor View as an affiliate of UBS in 2019. Prior to UBS, Mr. Esposito Jr. and Mr. Emerson served as a Senior Vice President and Wealth Advisors with Merrill Lynch for more than a decade.

Scott Emerson, CRPC®, MBA joined UBS as a Senior Vice President of Wealth Management to become a co-founder of Harbor View, after beginning his career with Merrill Lynch. Mr. Matalos, CFP®, CRPC® did the same, having spent almost a decade with Merrill Lynch, and currently serves on the Financial Planning Association of Georgia's Pro Bono Board of Directors. Mr. Randall, CRPC®, who had been part of Merrill Lynch since 2013, came to UBS, where he was a Vice President, to establish Harbor View with the firm's other founding partners.

"Launching Harbor View Private Wealth allows our team to collaborate seamlessly with estate attorneys, certified public accountants, and other specialized professionals to address clients' complex financial needs. This approach ensures our clients can live their lives with confidence and peace of mind, without compromising the personalized, high-touch service that defines us," said Angelo V. Esposito Jr., CFP®, Founder and Private Wealth Advisor at Harbor View Private Wealth.

The Harbor View team also includes:

Kyle Hammond, CRPC®, AWMA®, Director of Client Engagement and Wealth Management Advisor

Stephanie Feaser, Director of Client Experience and Team Administrator

Natalie Quinn, CFP®, Director of Wealth Planning and Client Service Associate

"I've had the privilege of working closely with the Harbor View team over the years, and they've consistently stood out as consummate professionals and strategic thinkers who put their clients first in every decision," said Brad Smithy, Founding Partner and President, Wealth Management at Elevation Point. "They bring deep experience, unwavering integrity, and a genuine commitment to clients that aligns perfectly with our mission to empower exceptional advisors to build enduring, independent firms."

The strategic investment in Harbor View is the latest milestone in Elevation Point's ongoing growth trajectory. Since its launch just 18 months ago, Elevation Point has invested in firms representing approximately $11 billion in client assets under supervision.

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a wealth management firm focused on bringing together industry-leading independent advisors through minority stake partnerships with RIAs and advisors transitioning to independence. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, our growth partnership model empowers advisors to retain control over their futures, with our support. With a core focus on advisor values and clients' evolving needs, our mission is simple: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

For more information, please visit elevationpoint.com, and for the latest updates, follow Elevation Point on LinkedIn.

Investment Disclosure & Conflicts of Interest

The statements and quotes provided in this communication by the founding partners of Harbor View Private Wealth constitute endorsements of Elevation Point. These individuals are not current clients of Elevation Point, but are partners of a firm in which Elevation Point has made a strategic minority investment. This investment represents a form of non-cash and/or cash compensation provided by Elevation Point to Harbor View Private Wealth. A material conflict of interest exists because these individuals have a financial incentive to promote Elevation Point and its services as a result of this investment relationship.

Advisors mentioned in these releases hold specialized credentials, including CFP®, CRPC®, CRPS™, AWMA®, and MBA designations, which represent expertise in comprehensive financial planning, retirement strategies, and wealth management. These professional standards signify a commitment to rigorous examinations, specialized training, and ongoing ethical and educational requirements.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Elevation Point is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Assets under supervision (AUS) figures are as of December 2025 and include assets managed and advised upon.

Custody and Clearing Services

Custody, clearing and certain brokerage services are offered by Folio Investments, Inc., which conducts business as Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions (GSCS). GSCS is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA/MSRB/SIPC. Neither this material nor any of its contents shall constitute an offer, solicitation, or advice to buy or sell securities. Elevation Point and Harbor View Private Wealth are independent entities and are not affiliated with Goldman Sachs.

