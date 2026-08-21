9/11 Day Awards $3 Million in Grants to Foster Service Opportunities Nationwide for 25th Anniversary of 9/11

More than 70% of funding awarded to youth organizations and schools as part of 9/11 Day's nationwide UNIITE for Good campaign to engage millions of Americans in service, remembrance and good deeds

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit 9/11 Day, which founded and annually organizes the federally-recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, today announced $3 million in grants to roughly 200 nonprofit organizations, schools and community groups across 40 states, dramatically expanding opportunities for Americans to volunteer and serve in their own communities in observance of this year's historic 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

More than 70 percent of 9/11 Day's grant funding was awarded to youth organizations, K–12 schools, universities and other educational institutions.

"For many students participating in the observance this year, 9/11 is something they've only encountered in textbooks or through stories from parents and grandparents," said Jay Winuk, co-founder and executive vice president of 9/11 Day and a 9/11 family member. "By connecting history with hands-on service, we're helping young people understand that the legacy of 9/11 isn't defined only by tragedy. It's also defined by compassion, resilience and the responsibility we all share to care for one another."

These youth projects will include school-wide days of service, hunger-relief activities, donation drives, community improvement efforts and service-learning initiatives that enable students to learn about the events of September 11 while experiencing firsthand the spirit of compassion, unity and service that emerged in its aftermath.

9/11 Day's grant program is a major component of its nationwide 'UNIITE For Good,' campaign, which is scheduled to launch officially on August 24, as part of an unprecedented effort to transform the 25th anniversary of 9/11 into America's largest day of doing good. Administered in collaboration with AmeriCorps, with principal funding provided by AmeriCorps and the Popeyes Foundation, the $3 million grant program will enable local organizations to launch or expand volunteer projects tailored to the unique needs of their communities, with a special emphasis on addressing the ever-growing hunger crisis across the nation.

Meeting Community Needs

Across urban, suburban and rural communities, grant-funded projects range from assembling meals for individuals and families facing food insecurity and packing care kits for veterans and first responders to restoring community spaces, supporting schools and strengthening neighborhoods. Grant funding will also help recipients recruit volunteers, purchase supplies, coordinate service activities and significantly expand the number of ways Americans can participate in the 25th anniversary observance close to home.

Together, grant recipients are expected to engage more than 70,000 volunteers across 40 states, adding thousands of locally led service opportunities to the broader 'UNIITE for Good' platform.

"As we mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we have a responsibility to preserve not only the memory of that day and those lost and injured, but also the extraordinary way Americans came together in the aftermath of the attacks," said David Paine, president and co-founder of 9/11 Day. "These community-led projects are helping rekindle that spirit of unity, compassion and service by bringing neighbors together to help solve local challenges, ensuring that a new generation learns about and experiences the kindness and unity that defined our nation in one of its darkest moments."

"As we commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a day that forever changed our nation, AmeriCorps is honored to lead the federal effort to remember the heroes who answered the call", said Emily Stock, project manager for Volunteer Initiatives, AmeriCorps. "This year, we invite Americans to carry forward that enduring spirit of unity and service by becoming a hero for someone in need. Through AmeriCorps‑funded projects, communities across the country will join together in food drives, home repairs, neighborhood cleanups, disaster preparedness activities, and more to strengthen our nation through service."

"We're honored to partner with 9/11 Day to support local projects that bring together neighbors and commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11. From providing food to those in need, to celebrating first responders, it's moments like these that bring us all together. At Popeyes®, we're all about giving back to local communities we serve daily. We serve with love, share like family and try to give generously," said Renee Hobbs, Executive Director, Popeyes Foundation.

Connecting a New Generation to the Legacy of 9/11

The 25th anniversary comes at a pivotal generational moment. More than 100 million Americans are now too young to have personal memories of September 11, making the anniversary one of the last major milestones to connect generations who experienced the attacks with young people who know 9/11 primarily through history.

At Marshall University, that means building on an established tradition of service that includes its Memorial Stair Challenge, community service projects and volunteer efforts supporting veterans, first responders and families in need.

"Every September, Marshall University's 9/11 Days of Service transforms remembrance into action through experiences like our Memorial Stair Challenge, community service projects and volunteer efforts supporting veterans, first responders and families in need," said Dr. Gabe Brown, Director of Community Service & Family Programs at Marshall University. "We're honored to receive this grant support from 9/11 Day as it helps us engage more students and volunteers while teaching a new generation that one of the most enduring legacies of September 11 is how Americans came together to serve one another."

At Middlebury Elementary School, the grant will help expand annual 9/11 Day activities that introduce younger students to the history and legacy of September 11 through hands-on service.

"For many of our students, September 11 is a moment in history they didn't experience firsthand, making it all the more important to teach not only what happened, but how our nation responded with compassion, kindness and service," said Heather Pellicone, Principal of Middlebury Elementary School. "This grant will help us expand our annual 9/11 Day activities, giving students meaningful opportunities to honor that legacy by serving others and making a positive difference in their own community."

And at the Ohio State University, students will work alongside community partners to address local needs while experiencing firsthand the ability of service to bring people together.

"Service has a unique ability to bring people together across backgrounds, generations and perspectives," said April Lee, Assistant Director in the Office of Service Learning & Community Engagement at University of South Dakota. "Through this grant, our students will honor the lives impacted by September 11 by working alongside community partners to address local needs, while learning that one of the most enduring legacies of that day was how Americans came together in service to one another. We're grateful for this support, which will help us expand opportunities for students to lead, serve and strengthen our community."

A complete list of 2026 9/11 Day Grant Program recipients is available HERE.

To learn more about 9/11 Day, and join the movement to UNIITE for Good for the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, visit 911day.org.

About 9/11 Day

Founded in 2002, the nonprofit 9/11 Day began and continues to lead the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance ("9/11 Day"), now the nation's largest annual day of charitable engagement. In 2009, the U.S. Congress and the President of the United States enacted legislation formally designating September 11 as a National Day of Service, now observed by millions of participating Americans, businesses, educators and organizations each year in honor of the victims, survivors, first responders, and all who rose to serve in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A documentary about 9/11 Day's history, mission, educational programming and future plans is scheduled for release in September 2026.

About AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation's most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 185,000 AmeriCorps Volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

About Popeyes Foundation℠

The Popeyes Foundation℠, Inc. is a 501(c)3 public charity established in 2018 in partnership with the Popeyes® brand and franchisees. The Popeyes Foundation's mission is focused on strengthening communities with food and support in times of need. In 2023, the Popeyes Foundation launched SERVING WITH LOVE®, a signature initiative that stems from Popeyes' New Orleans roots and focuses on providing support to Popeyes® Team Members and local communities. For local communities, the focus is on providing food to those in need through the Food Love Grants Program; directing more than $4.1 million to local nonprofits since 2023. Support comes through programs like mobile kitchens, on-campus pantries, out-of-school meals, natural disaster meal support. The Popeyes Foundation grants to national and local nonprofits are made possible from guest donations during in-restaurant fundraisers, Popeyes franchisees, and brand. For more information, visit www.popeyesfoundation.org.

SOURCE 9/11 Day