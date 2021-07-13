9/11 Turns 20: Free Audio Preview of "September Twelfth: An American Comeback Story" Now Available

DENVER, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TJFR Press has released a free audio preview of its forthcoming book, "September Twelfth: An American Comeback Story," to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. The book is written by award-winning journalist Dean Rotbart.

"September Twelfth" tells the inspiring story of how the traumatized men and women of The Wall Street Journal rallied on 9/11 when their main newsroom — located just across the street from the World Trade Center — was obliterated by falling debris.

The free audio is available to download or stream at: https://tinyurl.com/WSJDallas

"September Twelfth" is a richly detailed account of the Journal's Pulitzer Prize-winning response to the terrorist attacks under the most challenging circumstances. The Poynter Institute describes Rotbart's book as the "most detailed and dramatic look yet" at the paper's thrilling comeback story.

For much of the day, it seemed certain that the Journal's dynamic managing editor, Paul E. Steiger, had been killed or seriously injured. Who was in charge? What were staff members supposed to do? Without offices or computers and unable to locate one another, how could they possibly get a paper out the next day?

Some Journal staffers had their own, harrowing stories to tell: showered in ash, walking through blood-soaked streets littered with decapitated bodies, and eyewitnesses to the ghastly specter of men and women leaping to their deaths from the tops of the towers.

Jettisoning their ordinary responsibilities, employees stepped up — often without being asked — to fill whatever voids in newsgathering and production arose.

"I wrote the book because I believe it reflects the indomitable spirit of America and Americans," Rotbart says. "The way the Journal and its staff responded on 9/11 offers lessons for any organization, business, or individual who is confronted with an unexpected, significant setback and can either rebound or quit."

When the Journal's New York newsroom was destroyed, the paper's bureaus in cities including Washington, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and Los Angeles did what they could to pick up the slack.

The free audio preview is a verbatim reading of the "September Twelfth" chapter that focuses on the intense efforts of the Dallas bureau and its chief, Karen Blumenthal, to help produce the September 12th edition of the paper. Even when, out of precaution, the high-rise Texas office tower where Blumenthal and her staff worked was evacuated, she and her colleagues remained at their desks.

"September Twelfth" will be available next month in three editions: hardcover, softcover, and as an eBook.

