92 Percent of Americans Consider Frugality an Attractive Quality, According to New Survey Findings From Slickdeals

79 percent find it acceptable to use coupons on a first date

News provided by

Slickdeals

09:03 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Slickdeals, the leading crowdsourced shopping platform, commissioned a survey of 2,000 Americans on the differences between being cheap or frugal, in which nine out of ten respondents found frugality to be an attractive quality in a romantic partner.

A survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by Slickdeals, looked into all things money, frugality, and dating, uncovering some very interesting stats in the process
A survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by Slickdeals, looked into all things money, frugality, and dating, uncovering some very interesting stats in the process

Being cheap is about spending as little money as possible, while frugality encompasses several factors like money, convenience and time, coupled with overall value, being of importance. In the survey, 72 percent of respondents believe that seeking out deals or coupons for all purchases is frugal, whereas 44 percent think it is cheap to re-gift items. Additionally, not leaving a tip at all (regardless of service) and always tipping 15 percent (even if service is outstanding) is perceived as cheap.

"The increased propensity toward frugality brings to light the importance of value for today's shoppers," Slickdeals CEO Josh Meyers said. "Making smart purchase decisions and looking for deals or coupons is becoming mainstream – it's what savvy consumers do because they are financially wise."

As people mature and age, they become more frugal. The survey shows that 27 is the age people felt the most financially reckless, 30 is when people start taking their finances seriously, and 38 is when people become the most frugal.

Money plays a big role in relationships. 53 percent of Americans are hesitant to enter a relationship with someone carrying large sums of debt. The survey found that six in ten Americans have had a previous partner who was reckless with money, prompting them to look for a more financially responsible partner.

A whopping 79 percent of Americans find using coupons on a first date to be acceptable. 

"When it comes to consumer attitudes, there is a fine line between frugal and cheap, and we wanted to test those boundaries through this survey," Meyers added. "At Slickdeals, the leading crowdsourced shopping platform, we empower consumers to discover hidden opportunities to save on everything from flat screen TVs to laundry detergent. As for relationships and dating, it's great to see that expressing smart consumerism is no longer considered taboo."

Additional survey data showed:

IS IT CHEAP OR FRUGAL? HOW THE RESPONDENTS VOTED:


Not leaving a tip at all (regardless of service)          

CHEAP (75%)

Reusing tea bags or coffee filters                              

CHEAP (60%)

Calculating your part of a group bill to the cent          

CHEAP (52%)

Lengthening longevity of soap by diluting soap bottles with water  

CHEAP (49%)

Re-gifting 

CHEAP (44%)

Always tipping 15%, even if the service is outstanding                     

CHEAP (41%)

Eating food a few days past its expiry date                             

CHEAP (35%)

Declining to be a part of rounds at the bar                                

CHEAP (35%)

Keeping outdated or worn out electronics that barely work        

FRUGAL (39%)

Buying no-name electronics                                                         

FRUGAL (51%)

Only having alcohol at home                                                         

FRUGAL (51%)

Watching movies at home instead of in the theatre                        

FRUGAL (61%)

Regularly tracking the home thermostat                                           

FRUGAL (62%)

Shopping at second-hand clothing stores                              

FRUGAL (63%)

Buying off-brand food products                                               

FRUGAL (65%)

Buy clothes at department stores like Kmart, Walmart etc       

FRUGAL (67%)

Regularly tracking electricity use                                                

FRUGAL (70%)

Seeking out deals or coupons for all purchases                          

FRUGAL (72%)


TOP 20 FIRST DATE TURN-OFFS


Poor hygiene                      

77%

Bad manners                       

73%

Being on their phone            

57%

Getting drunk                         

54%

Bragging                                  

49%

Being controlling                       

44%

Checking out other people         

41%

Talking poorly about an ex        

39%

Complaining                                

38%

Treating server poorly                  

37%

Lying about their appearance    

32%

Being late                                    

27%

Bragging about money                 

27%

Not talking                                      

26%

Swearing                                         

26%

Talking too much                     

24%

Boring                                       

23%

Moving too fast                          

23%

Not offering to pay/split the check   

17%

Under-tipping a server                      

13%

About Slickdeals:
Slickdeals is the leading crowdsourced shopping platform, where 10 million users interact to share the most up-to-date information on online shopping deals and coupons. Through the power of crowdsourcing, Slickdeals has saved members over $5.5 billion by providing a forum for communication, as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS apps. Slickdeals consistently ranks in the Top 100 most visited sites in the U.S. per Alexa.

To read more money-savings tips and news-worthy coverage on Slickdeals, visit the company blog at: https://slickdeals.net/news/.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/92-percent-of-americans-consider-frugality-an-attractive-quality-according-to-new-survey-findings-from-slickdeals-300669928.html

SOURCE Slickdeals

Related Links

http://www.slickdeals.net

Also from this source

Feb 21, 2018, 10:01 ET Slickdeals Shares New Survey Data Showing Americans Spend...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

92 Percent of Americans Consider Frugality an Attractive Quality, According to New Survey Findings From Slickdeals

News provided by

Slickdeals

09:03 ET