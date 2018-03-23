$926 Mn Aircraft Wire and Cable Market 2018-2022 by Type, Application, Fit, Aircraft Type and Region

The aircraft wire and cable market is projected to grow from USD 695.2 Million in 2017 to USD 926.4 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.91% from 2017 to 2022.

Increased number of orders for new aircraft across the globe and modernization of the existing aircraft are the key factors that are expected to drive the aircraft wire and cable market during the forecast period. The market has been segmented based on type, application, fit, aircraft type, and region.

Based on type, the aircraft wire and cable market has been segmented into aircraft wire, aircraft harness, and aircraft cable. The aircraft wire segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the aircraft wire segment can be attributed to the increase in demand for fly-by-wire and more electric aircraft wherein conventional actuators, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems are changed to electromechanical systems.

Based on application, the aircraft wire and cable market has been segmented into flight control system, lighting, data transfer, power transfer, avionics, and others. The lighting segment is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for new aircraft. Hence, the increase in commercial air travel globally and the rising defense budgets of prominent economies are expected to drive the demand for aircraft wires and cables.

Based on fit, the aircraft wire and cable market has been segmented into linefit and retrofit. The linefit segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the retrofit segment during the forecast period. The projected higher growth rate of the linefit segment can be attributed to the increase in aircraft orders as well as deliveries, economic growth across regions, and an increase in air passenger traffic.

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft wire and cable market has been segmented into civil aircraft (general aviation, commercial passenger & cargo aircraft, and civil helicopters) and military aircraft (military helicopters, fighter jets, and transport carriers). The civil aircraft segment has been witnessing significant growth due to the increasing air traffic and rise in the disposable income of the middle-class population across the globe. The increased demand for new aircraft is also fueling the growth of the civil aircraft segment.

North America is estimated to lead the aircraft wire and cable market in 2017, owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US) and Bombardier (Canada). These companies have significant new aircraft orders, which are expected to drive the aircraft wire and cable market. The Asia Pacific aircraft wire and cable market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to new emerging aircraft manufacturers in Russia, China, Japan, and India.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Growth Opportunities in the Aircraft Wire and Cable Market

4.2 North America Aircraft Wire and Cable Market, By Fit & Country

4.3 Aircraft Wire and Cable Linefit Market, By Type

4.4 Aircraft Wire and Cable Linefit Market, By Application

4.5 Aircraft Wire and Cable Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Number of Orders for New Aircraft Across the Globe

5.2.1.2 Modernization of Existing Aircraft

5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for More Electric Aircraft and Glass Cockpit System

5.2.1.3.1 Electrification of Aircraft Systems

5.2.1.3.2 Digitalization of Traditional Cockpit to Glass Cockpit System

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Backlog in Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.2.2 Imperative Need for Wireless Technologies and Reduced Wires

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of New Aircraft Manufacturers in the Asia Pacific Region

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Formulation of Stringent Regulatory Norms

5.2.4.2 Complexities Associated With Manufacturing and Installing of Wire Harness

5.2.4.3 Hindrances for Upgrade and Retrofit Market Due to Meagre Profit Margin in Emerging Economies



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Key Vendors

6.3 Regulatory Landscape

6.3.1 Fire Safety

6.3.1.1 Flammability

6.3.1.2 Smoke & Toxicity

6.3.2 Component Design

6.3.2.1 Weight

6.3.2.2 Strength & Stiffness

6.3.3 Airline Operations

6.3.3.1 Durability

6.3.3.2 Reparability

6.3.4 Manufacturing

6.3.4.1 Raw Materials

6.3.4.2 Reproducibility

6.4 Technology Trends

6.4.1 Fiber Optic Cables Over Copper Cables

6.4.2 Ethernet Cables

6.4.3 Fly-By-Optics

6.4.4 Lightweight Cables



7 Aircraft Wire and Cable Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aircraft Harness

7.3 Aircraft Wire

7.4 Aircraft Cable



8 Aircraft Wire and Cable Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flight Control System

8.3 Lighting

8.4 Data Transfer

8.5 Power Transfer

8.6 Avionics

8.7 Others



9 Aircraft Wire and Cable Market, By Fit

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Linefit

9.3 Retrofit



10 Aircraft Wire and Cable Market, By Aircraft Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Civil Aircraft

10.2.1 Commercial Passenger & Cargo Aircraft

10.2.1.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

10.2.1.2 Wide Body Aircraft

10.2.1.3 Very Large Aircraft

10.2.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft

10.2.2 General Aviation

10.2.3 Civil Helicopters

10.3 Military Aircraft

10.3.1 Military Helicopters

10.3.2 Fighter Jets

10.3.3 Transport Carriers



11 Aircraft Wire and Cable Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles



A.E. Petsche

Ametek

Amphenol

Carlisle Companies

Leviton

Pic Wire & Cable

Radiall

Rockwell Collins

TE Connectivity

W.L. Gore & Associates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/97z49d/926_mn_aircraft?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/926-mn-aircraft-wire-and-cable-market-2018-2022-by-type-application-fit-aircraft-type-and-region-300618702.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

