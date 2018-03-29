$9.28 Billion Global Agricultural Films Market 2017-2021 with Focus on LLDPE, LDPE, EVA, Reclaim PE

The agricultural films market is expected to reach $9,283.4 million by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2021. In terms of volume the agricultural films market is expected to reach 7,532.1 kilo tons by 2021, registering a CAGR of 8.6% between 2017 and 2021.

The report is a compilation of the different segments of the global agricultural films market, including market breakdown by the type, application and different geographical areas. Herein, the revenue generated from the type, namely, LLDPE, LDPE, EVA, Reclaim PE and others; and applications, namely, greenhouse films, mulch films, and silage films among others, are tracked to calculate the overall market size.

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the agricultural films market. It also includes the key participants involved in the manufacturing and distribution of these products.

The report puts special emphasis on the market share of the services provided in the agricultural films market, owing to the changing paradigms in the industry. The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. This segment also focuses on the investments made in the agricultural films market by the market participants.

The most commonly used strategy adopted by the key players to enhance their geographical presence is business expansion and contratcs, followed by new product launch. Moreover, the company profiles section highlights significant information about the key companies involved, along with their financial positions, key strategies & developmental activities since the past few years.

Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). Each geography details the individual push and pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. The prominent players operating in the global agricultural films market are ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Bio Bag International, Umaras, Danaflex Nano, Cytec Solvay Group Plastika Kirtis, Imaflex Inc., Trioplast Industrier AB, AB rani plast Oy, Barbier Group, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE and Berry Global Inc. among others.

Drivers

Increasing demand of agricultural products

Increasing application in greenhouse agriculture

Rising awareness for the need of controlled agricultural practices

Decreasing arable land

Challenges

Environmental regulations

Increasing concerns about film waste and disposal

Stringent governmental regulations

Key Topics Covered



1 Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Global Agricultural Films Market Research Methodology

1.2.1 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2 Primary Data Sources

1.2.3 Secondary Data Sources

1.2.4 Data Triangulation

1.2.5 Market Estimation and Forecast

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.2 Restraints

2.3 Opportunities



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

3.2 Country Share Analysis

3.3 R&D Analysis of Key Market Players

3.4 Regulations :Agricultural Films

3.5 Key Market Developments & Strategies

3.5.1 Business Expansion & Contracts

3.5.2 New Product Launches

3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.5.4 Partnerships

3.5.5 Others

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4 Threat from Substitutes

4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Global Agricultural Films Market by Type; Value ($Million) & Volume (Kilotons)

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Agricultural Films Market

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 LLDPE

5.3.1 LLDPE Agricultural Films Market, by Application

5.4 HDPE

5.4.1 HDPE Agricultural Films Market, by Application

5.5 LDPE

5.5.1 LDPE Agricultural Films Market, by Application

5.6 EVA

5.6.1 EVA Agricultural Films Market, by Application

5.7 Reclaim PE

5.7.1 Reclaim PE Agricultural Films Market, by Application

5.8 Others

5.8.1 Others Agricultural Films Market, by Application

6 Global Agricultural Films Market by Application; Value ($Million) & Volume (Kilotons)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Greenhouse Films

6.2.1 Greenhouse Films Market, by Region

6.3 Mulch Films

6.3.1 Mulch Films Market, by Region

6.4 Silage films

6.4.1 Silage Films Market, by Region

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Others Films Market, by Region

7 Global Agricultural Films Market by Region; Value ($Million) & Volume (Kilotons)

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Market, by Type

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Market, by Country

7.1.2.1 China

7.1.2.1.1 China Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.1.2.2 India

7.1.2.2.1 India Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.1.2.3 Japan

7.1.2.3.1 Japan Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.1.2.4 Indonesia

7.1.2.4.1 Indonesia Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.1.2.5 Thailand

7.1.2.5.1 Thailand Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.1.2.6 Vietnam

7.1.2.6.1 Vietnam Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.1.2.7 Australia & New Zealand(ANZ)

7.1.2.7.1 ANZ Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.1.2.8 Rest of APAC

7.1.2.8.1 Rest of APAC Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Agricultural Films Market, by Type

7.2.2 North America Agricultural Films Market, by Country

7.2.2.1 The U.S.

7.2.2.1.1 The U.S. Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.2.2.2 Canada

7.2.2.2.1 Canada Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.2.2.3 Mexico

7.2.2.3.1 Mexico Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Agricultural Films Market, by Type

7.3.2 Europe Agricultural Films Market, by Country

7.3.2.1 Spain

7.3.2.1.1 Spain Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.3.2.2 Italy

7.3.2.2.1 Italy Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.3.2.3 Germany

7.3.2.3.1 Germany Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.3.2.4 Ireland

7.3.2.4.1 Ireland Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.3.2.5 France

7.3.2.5.1 France Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.3.2.6 U.K.

7.3.2.6.1 U.K. Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.3.2.7 The Netherlands

7.3.2.7.1 The Netherlands Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.3.2.8 Belgium

7.3.2.8.1 Belgium Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.3.2.9 Poland

7.3.2.9.1 Poland Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.3.2.10 Rest of Europe (EU)

7.3.2.10.1 Rest of EU Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.4 Middle East & Africa(MEA)

7.4.1 MEA Agricultural Films Market, by Type

7.4.2 MEA Agricultural Films Market, by Country

7.4.2.1 South Africa

7.4.2.1.1 South Africa Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.4.2.2 Egypt

7.4.2.2.1 Egypt Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.4.2.3 Rest of MEA

7.4.2.3.1 Rest of MEA Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.5 South America (SA)

7.5.1 South America Agricultural Films Market, by Type

7.5.2 South America Agricultural Films Market, by Country

7.5.2.1 Brazil

7.5.2.1.1 Brazil Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.5.2.2 Argentina

7.5.2.2.1 Argentina Agricultural Films Market, by Application

7.5.2.3 Rest of SA

7.5.2.3.1 Rest of SA Agricultural Films Market, by Application

8 Company Profile

8.1 Ab Rani Plast Oy

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Product Portfolio

8.1.3 Corporate Summary

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Barbier Group

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Product Portfolio

8.2.3 Corporate Summary

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3 BASF SE

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Product Portfolio

8.3.3 Financials

8.3.3.1 Financial Summary

8.3.4 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Berry Global Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Product Portfolio

8.4.3 Financials

8.4.3.1 Financial Summary

8.4.4 SWOT Analysis

8.5 BioBag International AS

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Product Portfolio

8.5.3 Corporate Summary

8.5.4 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Cytec Solvay Group

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Product Portfolio

8.6.3 Financials

8.6.3.1 Financial Summary

8.6.4 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Danaflex Nano

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Product Portfolio

8.7.3 Corporate Summary

8.7.4 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Eval Europe N.V.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Product Portfolio

8.8.3 Corporate Summary

8.8.4 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Exxon Mobil Corporation

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Product Portfolio

8.9.3 Financials

8.9.3.1 Financial Summary

8.9.4 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Imaflex Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Product Portfolio

8.10.3 Financials

8.10.3.1 Financial Summary

8.10.4 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Kalliomuovi

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Product Portfolio

8.11.3 Corporate Summary

8.11.4 SWOT Analysis

8.12 Nippon Gohsei

8.12.1 Company Overview

8.12.2 Product Portfolio

8.12.3 Corporate Summary

8.12.4 SWOT Analysis

8.13 Plastika Kritis SA

8.13.1 Company Overview

8.13.2 Product Portfolio

8.13.3 Corporate Summary

8.13.4 SWOT Analysis

8.14 RPC bpi group

8.14.1 Company Overview

8.14.2 Product Portfolio

8.14.3 Corporate Summary

8.14.4 SWOT Analysis

8.15 The Dow Chemical Company

8.15.1 Company Overview

8.15.2 Product Portfolio

8.15.3 Financials

8.15.3.1 Financial Summary

8.15.4 SWOT Analysis

8.16 Trioplast Industrier AB

8.16.1 Company Overview

8.16.2 Product Portfolio

8.16.3 Corporate Summary

8.16.4 SWOT Analysis

8.17 Umaras

8.17.1 Company Overview

8.17.2 Product Portfolio

8.17.3 Corporate Summary

8.17.4 SWOT Analysis

