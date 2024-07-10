94 Emergency Departments Recognized With 2024 ENA Lantern Award

Established in 2011, the ENA Lantern Award recognizes excellence in emergency departments

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its establishment in 2011, the ENA Lantern Award has recognized emergency departments for demonstrating exceptional and innovative leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research.

The 2024 class of ENA Lantern Award recipients is the largest yet, with a total of 94 emergency departments around the country receiving the honor.

"Calling and notifying these EDs that they are Lantern recipients, has been a highlight of my year," said ENA President Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN. "These departments put so much time and energy into not only the application but work that goes into creating the best patient care and healthy work environments. It was thrilling to see the excitement on their faces when I gave them the news."

As part of the application, emergency departments share stories highlighting their commitment to care and the initiatives to improve nursing staff's well-being. Applications are reviewed and scored by the ENA Lantern Award Committee. The award lasts for a three-year cycle, after which emergency departments are eligible to apply again.

With their selection for this year's class, five hospitals have received the award more than once: Boston Children's Hospital (five-time awardee), Penn Medicine – Pennsylvania Hospital (four-time awardee), Children's Hospital Los Angeles (three-time awardee), Nemours Children's Hospital Florida (three-time awardee) and TriHealth Bethesda Butler (three-time awardee).

Among the record 58 first-time Lantern recipients, the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Emergency Department became the first Vermont ED to receive the Lantern Award. First-time recipients are marked with an asterisk in the list below.

The 2024 ENA Lantern Award recipients are:

*Abrazo Buckeye Emergency Center – Buckeye, Arizona *AdventHealth Orlando Emergency Department – Orlando, Florida Advocate Children's Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department – Oak Lawn, Illinois Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department – Downers Grove, Illinois *Advocate Lutheran General Adult Emergency Department – Park Ridge, Illinois AHN Jefferson Hospital Emergency Department – Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania *AHN Wexford Hospital Emergency Department – Wexford, Pennsylvania *Ascension Alexian Brothers Emergency Department – Elk Grove Village, Illinois *Atrium Health Cabarrus Hospital Emergency Department – Concord, North Carolina * Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine Emergency Department – Grapevine, Texas Boston Children's Hospital Emergency Department – Boston, Massachusetts *Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgeport Emergency Department – Bridgeport, Connecticut *Bridgeport Hospital, Milford Emergency Department – Milford, Connecticut *Catholic Health - Mercy Hospital Emergency Department – Rockville Centre, New York *CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Emergency Department – Lincoln, Nebraska *Children's Emergency Department - University Health Women's & Children's Hospital – San Antonio, Texas Children's Hospital Los Angeles, The Maurice Marciano Family Foundation Emergency Department and Trauma Center – Los Angeles, California * Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Pediatric Emergency Department – Bronx, New York Children's of Alabama Emergency Department – Birmingham, Alabama *CHRISTUS Children's Westover Hills Free Standing Emergency Department – San Antonio, Texas *Cleveland Clinic Martin South Emergency Department – Stuart, Florida Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York Pediatric Emergency Department – New Hyde Park, New York *Dayton Children's Soin Pediatric Trauma and Emergency Center – Dayton, Ohio * Emory University Hospital Emergency Department – Atlanta, Georgia *Hackensack University Medical Center Adult Emergency Department – Hackensack, New Jersey *Hackensack University Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department – Hackensack, New Jersey *Hartford Hospital Emergency Department – Hartford, Connecticut *Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Emergency Department – Baytown, Texas Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Emergency Department – The Woodlands, Texas *Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital Emergency Department – Houston, Texas *Jefferson Bucks Emergency Department – Langhorne, Pennsylvania *Lee Memorial Hospital Emergency Department – Fort Myers, Florida Long Island Jewish Medical Center Emergency Department – New Hyde Park, New York *Mayo Clinic Arizona Emergency Department – Phoenix, Arizona Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital Emergency Department – Cypress, Texas *Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center Emergency Department – Houston, Texas *Memorial Regional Hospital Emergency Department – Hollywood, Florida *Methodist Dallas Medical Center Emergency Department – Dallas, Texas *Methodist ER Alamo Heights – San Antonio, Texas *Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Emergency Department – Mansfield, Texas *Mount Sinai Morningside Emergency Department – New York, New York *Mount Sinai South Nassau Emergency Department – Oceanside, New York *Mount Sinai West Emergency Department – New York, New York Nemours Children's Hospital Florida Emergency Department – Orlando, Florida North Shore University Hospital Emergency Department – Manhasset, New York *Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Braselton Emergency Department – Braselton, Georgia *Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Lumpkin Emergency Department – Dahlonega, Georgia Northwell Phelps Hospital Emergency Department – Sleepy Hollow, New York Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Emergency Department – Geneva, Illinois Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital Emergency Department – McHenry, Illinois *Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital Emergency Department – Woodstock, Illinois * NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan Emergency Department – New York, New York * NYC Health + Hospitals Queens Emergency Department – Jamaica Queens, New York *NYU Langone Health – Cobble Hill Emergency Department at the Joseph S. & Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center – Brooklyn, New York *NYU Langone Health Ronald O. Perelman Center for Emergency Services – New York, New York *Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital Emergency Department – Orlando, Florida Orlando Regional Medical Center Emergency Department – Orlando, Florida Overlook Medical Center Emergency Services, Summit Campus – Summit, New Jersey Penn Medicine - Chester County Hospital Emergency Department – West Chester, Pennsylvania Penn Medicine - Pennsylvania Hospital Emergency Department – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania *Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Adult Emergency Department – Hershey, Pennsylvania *Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department – Hershey, Pennsylvania *Piedmont Walton Hospital Emergency Department – Monroe, Georgia *Plainview Hospital Emergency Department, Northwell Health – Plainview, New York *Providence Holy Cross Medical Center Emergency Department – Mission Hills, California Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego Emergency Department – San Diego, California Riverside Regional Medical Center Emergency and Trauma Center – Newport News, Virginia Riverview Medical Center Emergency Department – Red Bank, New Jersey Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Emergency Department – Los Angeles, California * Saint Peter's University Hospital Adult Emergency Department – New Brunswick, New Jersey *Sentara Norfolk General Emergency Department – Norfolk, Virginia *Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Department – Chula Vista, California South Shore University Emergency Department – Bay Shore, New York *Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Emergency Department – Bennington, Vermont St. Elizabeth Healthcare Covington Emergency Department – Covington, Kentucky St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood Emergency Department – Edgewood, Kentucky *St. Elizabeth Healthcare Florence Emergency Department – Florence, Kentucky St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center Emergency Department – Roslyn, New York *Stony Brook University Hospital Emergency Department – Stony Brook, New York Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department – Modesto, California *The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center: Acute Cancer Care Center – Houston, Texas Torrance Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department, Cedars-Sinai – Torrance, California TriHealth Bethesda Butler Hospital Emergency Department – Hamilton, Ohio *UCF Lake Nona Hospital Emergency Department – Orlando, Florida UF Health Jacksonville Emergency Department – Jacksonville, Florida *University Hospital Adult Emergency Department - University Health – San Antonio Texas University of California Davis Medical Center Emergency Department – Sacramento, California * University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital Emergency Department – Chicago, Illinois University of Louisville Hospital Emergency Department – Louisville, Kentucky WellSpan York Hospital Emergency Department – York , Pennsylvania *Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center Emergency Department – Roswell, Georgia Wellstar Paulding Medical Center Emergency Department – Hiram, Georgia *West Kendall Baptist Hospital Emergency Department – Miami, Florida Wolfson Children's Hospital Emergency Center and Porter Family Trauma Center – Jacksonville, Florida

The 2024 ENA Lantern Award recipients will receive a physical award to display in their emergency department as a visible symbol of their commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment. Each will be recognized at Emergency Nursing 2024, ENA's annual conference, in Las Vegas this September. Additionally, each emergency department's award-worthy efforts will be spotlighted in ENA's member magazine, ENA Connection. Learn more here.

