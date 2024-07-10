94 Emergency Departments Recognized With 2024 ENA Lantern Award

Emergency Nurses Association

Jul 10, 2024, 15:47 ET

Established in 2011, the ENA Lantern Award recognizes excellence in emergency departments

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its establishment in 2011, the ENA Lantern Award has recognized emergency departments for demonstrating exceptional and innovative leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research.

The 2024 class of ENA Lantern Award recipients is the largest yet, with a total of 94 emergency departments around the country receiving the honor.

"Calling and notifying these EDs that they are Lantern recipients, has been a highlight of my year," said ENA President Chris Dellinger, MBA, BSN, RN, FAEN. "These departments put so much time and energy into not only the application but work that goes into creating the best patient care and healthy work environments. It was thrilling to see the excitement on their faces when I gave them the news."

As part of the application, emergency departments share stories highlighting their commitment to care and the initiatives to improve nursing staff's well-being. Applications are reviewed and scored by the ENA Lantern Award Committee. The award lasts for a three-year cycle, after which emergency departments are eligible to apply again.

With their selection for this year's class, five hospitals have received the award more than once: Boston Children's Hospital (five-time awardee), Penn Medicine – Pennsylvania Hospital (four-time awardee), Children's Hospital Los Angeles (three-time awardee), Nemours Children's Hospital Florida (three-time awardee) and TriHealth Bethesda Butler (three-time awardee).

Among the record 58 first-time Lantern recipients, the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Emergency Department became the first Vermont ED to receive the Lantern Award. First-time recipients are marked with an asterisk in the list below.

The 2024 ENA Lantern Award recipients are:

  1. *Abrazo Buckeye Emergency Center – Buckeye, Arizona
  2. *AdventHealth Orlando Emergency Department – Orlando, Florida
  3. Advocate Children's Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department – Oak Lawn, Illinois
  4. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department – Downers Grove, Illinois
  5. *Advocate Lutheran General Adult Emergency Department – Park Ridge, Illinois
  6. AHN Jefferson Hospital Emergency Department – Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania
  7. *AHN Wexford Hospital Emergency Department – Wexford, Pennsylvania
  8. *Ascension Alexian Brothers Emergency Department – Elk Grove Village, Illinois
  9. *Atrium Health Cabarrus Hospital Emergency Department – Concord, North Carolina
  10. *Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine Emergency Department – Grapevine, Texas
  11. Boston Children's Hospital Emergency Department – Boston, Massachusetts
  12. *Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgeport Emergency Department – Bridgeport, Connecticut
  13. *Bridgeport Hospital, Milford Emergency Department – Milford, Connecticut
  14. *Catholic Health - Mercy Hospital Emergency Department – Rockville Centre, New York
  15. *CHI Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Emergency Department – Lincoln, Nebraska
  16. *Children's Emergency Department - University Health Women's & Children's Hospital – San Antonio, Texas
  17. Children's Hospital Los Angeles, The Maurice Marciano Family Foundation Emergency Department and Trauma Center – Los Angeles, California
  18. * Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Pediatric Emergency Department – Bronx, New York
  19. Children's of Alabama Emergency Department – Birmingham, Alabama
  20. *CHRISTUS Children's Westover Hills Free Standing Emergency Department – San Antonio, Texas
  21. *Cleveland Clinic Martin South Emergency Department – Stuart, Florida
  22. Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York Pediatric Emergency Department – New Hyde Park, New York
  23. *Dayton Children's Soin Pediatric Trauma and Emergency Center – Dayton, Ohio
  24. *Emory University Hospital Emergency Department – Atlanta, Georgia
  25. *Hackensack University Medical Center Adult Emergency Department – Hackensack, New Jersey
  26. *Hackensack University Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department – Hackensack, New Jersey
  27. *Hartford Hospital Emergency Department – Hartford, Connecticut
  28. *Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Emergency Department – Baytown, Texas
  29. Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital Emergency Department – The Woodlands, Texas
  30. *Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital Emergency Department – Houston, Texas
  31. *Jefferson Bucks Emergency Department – Langhorne, Pennsylvania
  32. *Lee Memorial Hospital Emergency Department – Fort Myers, Florida
  33. Long Island Jewish Medical Center Emergency Department – New Hyde Park, New York
  34. *Mayo Clinic Arizona Emergency Department – Phoenix, Arizona
  35. Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital Emergency Department – Cypress, Texas
  36. *Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center Emergency Department – Houston, Texas
  37. *Memorial Regional Hospital Emergency Department – Hollywood, Florida
  38. *Methodist Dallas Medical Center Emergency Department – Dallas, Texas
  39. *Methodist ER Alamo Heights – San Antonio, Texas
  40. *Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Emergency Department – Mansfield, Texas
  41. *Mount Sinai Morningside Emergency Department – New York, New York
  42. *Mount Sinai South Nassau Emergency Department – Oceanside, New York
  43. *Mount Sinai West Emergency Department – New York, New York
  44. Nemours Children's Hospital Florida Emergency Department – Orlando, Florida
  45. North Shore University Hospital Emergency Department – Manhasset, New York
  46. *Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Braselton Emergency Department – Braselton, Georgia
  47. *Northeast Georgia Medical Center - Lumpkin Emergency Department – Dahlonega, Georgia
  48. Northwell Phelps Hospital Emergency Department – Sleepy Hollow, New York
  49. Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Emergency Department – Geneva, Illinois
  50. Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital Emergency Department – McHenry, Illinois
  51. *Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital Emergency Department – Woodstock, Illinois
  52. *NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan Emergency Department – New York, New York
  53. *NYC Health + Hospitals Queens Emergency Department – Jamaica Queens, New York
  54. *NYU Langone Health – Cobble Hill Emergency Department at the Joseph S. & Diane H. Steinberg Ambulatory Care Center – Brooklyn, New York
  55. *NYU Langone Health Ronald O. Perelman Center for Emergency Services – New York, New York
  56. *Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital Emergency Department – Orlando, Florida
  57. Orlando Regional Medical Center Emergency Department – Orlando, Florida
  58. Overlook Medical Center Emergency Services, Summit Campus – Summit, New Jersey
  59. Penn Medicine - Chester County Hospital Emergency Department – West Chester, Pennsylvania
  60. Penn Medicine - Pennsylvania Hospital Emergency Department – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  61. *Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Adult Emergency Department – Hershey, Pennsylvania
  62. *Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department – Hershey, Pennsylvania
  63. *Piedmont Walton Hospital Emergency Department – Monroe, Georgia
  64. *Plainview Hospital Emergency Department, Northwell Health – Plainview, New York
  65. *Providence Holy Cross Medical Center Emergency Department – Mission Hills, California
  66. Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego Emergency Department – San Diego, California
  67. Riverside Regional Medical Center Emergency and Trauma Center – Newport News, Virginia
  68. Riverview Medical Center Emergency Department – Red Bank, New Jersey
  69. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Emergency Department – Los Angeles, California
  70. *Saint Peter's University Hospital Adult Emergency Department – New Brunswick, New Jersey
  71. *Sentara Norfolk General Emergency Department – Norfolk, Virginia
  72. *Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Department – Chula Vista, California
  73. South Shore University Emergency Department – Bay Shore, New York
  74. *Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Emergency Department – Bennington, Vermont
  75. St. Elizabeth Healthcare Covington Emergency Department – Covington, Kentucky
  76. St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood Emergency Department – Edgewood, Kentucky
  77. *St. Elizabeth Healthcare Florence Emergency Department – Florence, Kentucky
  78. St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center Emergency Department – Roslyn, New York
  79. *Stony Brook University Hospital Emergency Department – Stony Brook, New York
  80. Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department – Modesto, California
  81. *The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center: Acute Cancer Care Center – Houston, Texas
  82. Torrance Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department, Cedars-Sinai – Torrance, California
  83. TriHealth Bethesda Butler Hospital Emergency Department – Hamilton, Ohio
  84. *UCF Lake Nona Hospital Emergency Department – Orlando, Florida
  85. UF Health Jacksonville Emergency Department – Jacksonville, Florida
  86. *University Hospital Adult Emergency Department - University Health – San Antonio Texas
  87. University of California Davis Medical Center Emergency Department – Sacramento, California
  88. *University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital Emergency Department – Chicago, Illinois
  89. University of Louisville Hospital Emergency Department – Louisville, Kentucky
  90. WellSpan York Hospital Emergency Department – York, Pennsylvania
  91. *Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center Emergency Department – Roswell, Georgia
  92. Wellstar Paulding Medical Center Emergency Department – Hiram, Georgia
  93. *West Kendall Baptist Hospital Emergency Department – Miami, Florida
  94. Wolfson Children's Hospital Emergency Center and Porter Family Trauma Center – Jacksonville, Florida

The 2024 ENA Lantern Award recipients will receive a physical award to display in their emergency department as a visible symbol of their commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment. Each will be recognized at Emergency Nursing 2024, ENA's annual conference, in Las Vegas this September. Additionally, each emergency department's award-worthy efforts will be spotlighted in ENA's member magazine, ENA Connection. Learn more here.

About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With nearly 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

