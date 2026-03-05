95 Percent Group Wins Three Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025

One95 Literacy Ecosystem™ tiered solutions recognized for excellence in primary education and impact on student literacy outcomes

LINCONSHIRE, Ill., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 95 Percent Group LLC , the trusted source for high-quality, proven literacy solutions, is proud to announce that its 95 Tier 1 Phonics Solution , 95 Tier 2 Phonics Solution , and 95 Tier 3 Literacy Solution have each won a Tech & Learning Award of Excellence: Best of 2025 within the Primary Education category.

The Best of 2025 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.

"We're thrilled to earn this recognition for our solutions, which provide the continuity and quality of instruction across tiers and grades that makes teaching and learning highly effective," said Jennifer Harris, Chief Product and Markets Officer of 95 Percent Group. "Our goal is to empower educators to help every student develop into literate citizens in the most efficient way possible. These awards validate our commitment to providing rigorous, evidence-based resources that drive measurable reading success."

Based in the science of reading, the winning solutions are part of the One95 Literacy Ecosystem™ , which integrates complementary resources to optimize literacy instruction, practice, assessment, and intervention.

95 Tier 1 Phonics Solution: A powerful combination of exceptional phonics instruction and purposeful practice activities, this turnkey solution integrates 95 Phonics Core Program® —explicit, evidence-based instruction building critical phonics skills in just 30 minutes a day—with Sortegories™ , a teacher-directed digital tool that delivers aligned practice from sound to syntax.

A powerful combination of exceptional phonics instruction and purposeful practice activities, this turnkey solution integrates —explicit, evidence-based instruction building critical phonics skills in just 30 minutes a day—with , a teacher-directed digital tool that delivers aligned practice from sound to syntax. 95 Tier 2 Phonics Solution: This solution brings assessments, grouping, instruction, and practice into one cohesive system to help students in grades 1-8 quickly move out of intervention. It includes the 95 Literacy Intervention System™ , which digitizes assessments and automates grouping, and 95 Phonics Lesson Library™ 2.0 , providing targeted intervention instruction that enables educators to quickly identify and close skill gaps.

This solution brings assessments, grouping, instruction, and practice into one cohesive system to help students in grades 1-8 quickly move out of intervention. It includes the , which digitizes assessments and automates grouping, and , providing targeted intervention instruction that enables educators to quickly identify and close skill gaps. 95 Tier 3 Literacy Solution: Designed to target foundational skill gaps for students needing intensive support, including those with dyslexia, this solution leverages 95 RAP™ . It offers a tech-enhanced, teacher-directed platform for intensive intervention with robust data tracking and mastery-based instruction. The solution includes high-quality professional learning to ensure integrity across diverse educational settings.

95 Percent Group's solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with any existing English Language Arts curriculum and ultimately support all components of reading, ensuring a holistic approach to literacy development.

"The awards brought a huge number of high-quality entries," shared the Tech & Learning editorial team. "Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning during 2025. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments—a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team."

For more information on these award-winning solutions, visit www.95percentgroup.com.

About 95 Percent Group

95 Percent Group is an educational and technology publishing company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to develop strong readers. Using a structured-literacy approach, the company's One95 Literacy Ecosystem™ integrates proven resources and professional learning into one cohesive system across all tiers of instruction, delivering on the promise that, with evidence-aligned instruction, 95 percent or more of students can read. The company's 2025 acquisition of All About Learning Press (AALP) expands 95 Percent Group into the homeschool and small private school learning market with evidence-based literacy and math offerings. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly. For more information, visit 95percentgroup.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Grau

[email protected]

608-216-7300

SOURCE 95 Percent Group, LLC