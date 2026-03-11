95 Percent Group Agrees to Acquire TouchMath, Expanding Product Ecosystem with Complementary Evidence-Based Math Solutions

Mission-aligned organizations unite to support educators with trusted, proven instructional resources that strengthen foundational skills in both literacy and math

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 95 Percent Group, the trusted source for high-quality, proven literacy solutions, today announced the acquisition of TouchMath, a leading provider of explicit, multisensory math programs designed to help students with learning differences build foundational and cumulative math concepts.

This acquisition is rooted in the science that explicit, systematic instruction supports foundational learning and positive student outcomes in both literacy and math. By bringing together these two organizations committed to products showing evidence of effectiveness, 95 Percent Group expands its ability to support educators with trusted, proven foundational skills solutions that accelerate learning progress in both literacy and math. Schools and districts can continue to rely on 95 Percent Group's leadership in structured literacy while gaining access to a well-established math intervention program with a strong evidence base.

"This is an exciting, new chapter for our organization and the broader educational community," said Brad Lindaas, CEO of 95 Percent Group. "Our growth strategy has been to diversify our product offerings, serve students in multiple learning environments, and support academic success across interconnected areas of learning. Today 95 Percent Group is even better positioned to empower educators to achieve positive student outcomes, with a unified continuum of foundational reading and math, grounded in shared instructional models and aligned to evidence standards."

With more than 50 years of experience, TouchMath's mission is to empower educators and support special student populations, especially those with learning differences. The company's flagship program is well-known for its evidence-based, science of math-aligned, multisensory methodology that incorporates a unique, tactile counting technique. As just one example, in an alternating-treatments study, middle school students in special education improved single-digit addition accuracy from 4% (baseline) to 92% using TouchMath, demonstrating its ability to dramatically accelerate learning for students who require extra support.

The combined organization will operate under the 95 Percent Group name. For customers, the experience remains unchanged, with schools and districts continuing to work with their existing TouchMath and 95 Percent Group teams and programs.

The acquisition advances 95 Percent Group's growth strategy and expands its offerings, which include One95 Literacy Ecosystem™ and the recently acquired All About Learning Press. The organization is now poised to serve a growing customer base of more than 5,000 school districts and an expanding number of private schools and homeschools across the United States.

A definitive agreement has been signed, and closing is expected to occur thereafter, subject to customary closing conditions. For more information, visit 95 Percent Group.

About 95 Percent Group

95 Percent Group is an educational publishing and technology company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to develop strong readers. Using a structured-literacy approach, the company's One95 Literacy Ecosystem™ integrates proven resources and professional learning into one cohesive system across all tiers of instruction, delivering on the promise that, with evidence-aligned instruction, 95 percent or more of students can read. The company's 2025 acquisition of All About Learning Press (AALP) expanded 95 Percent Group into the homeschool and small private school learning market with evidence-based literacy and math offerings. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly. For more information, visit 95percentgroup.com.

About TouchMath

TouchMath is a leading provider of explicit, multisensory math programs designed to help special student populations understand foundational and cumulative math concepts. Founded in 1975, TouchMath has been a trusted resource for educators over the past 50 years, offering a full suite of instructional resources—including their proprietary manipulatives, professional development services, and digital resources. Aligned to state and extended standards, TouchMath is widely used in special education programs and as a supplemental math solution for intensive interventions. For more information, visit touchmath.com.

