96% of SMBs Say Tariffs Have Become the Defining Supply Chain Challenge for US Businesses, Ship4WD Survey Finds

31% of small businesses are bracing for 'significant-to-devastating impact' of tariffs in 2026

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey by Ship4wd, the all-in-one digital freight forwarder and B2B sourcing e-commerce marketplace for SMBs, tariffs have become the defining challenge of the current trade environment for U.S. small businesses. 96% of SMBs said tariffs had a direct negative impact on their shipping, sourcing, or supply chain in the past year, with 96% of respondents also ranking tariffs as their primary concern for 2026, with 31% bracing for significant-to-devastating impact.

The findings arrive and land at a moment of acute strain for U.S. small businesses. In March 2026, the National Federation of Independent Business reported that its Small Business Optimism Index dropped to 95.8, an 11-month low and below its 52-year average, while its uncertainty index surged well above historical norms. The Ship4wd survey shows exactly where that uncertainty is concentrated: in the supply chain, where tariffs, cost volatility, and information gaps are increasing daily.

The business cost of these disruptions goes well beyond operations:

62% of SMBs report lost revenue or missed sales as a direct consequence of shipping and sourcing problems.

51% experienced customer dissatisfaction or churn, a figure that highlights how supply chain failures ultimately affect the customer relationship.

99% of respondents reported experiencing at least one unforeseen disruption in the past year, with 82% dealing with disruptions on a regular or recurring basis.

One of the survey's most striking findings is the gap between confidence and capability. While 83% of SMBs describe themselves as very or somewhat prepared for supply chain disruptions, only 28% have full real-time visibility into their shipping and sourcing operations. 72% are making critical decisions with incomplete information, and 51% of those who claim to have a disruption protocol have never had to put it to the test.

"Small businesses are facing one of the most challenging periods they have ever faced. Shortly after recovering from the impact of COVID, they are struggling with the implications of tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty and heightened delivery and shipping costs," said Carmit Glik, CEO of Ship4wd. "In today's unpredictable freight ecosystem, SMBs are the first to lose, acutely vulnerable to policy changes, unexpected cost increases and disruptions – and our data shows that too many are still navigating these challenges without full visibility into their own operations. To survive and grow SMBs must move from a reactive logistics and freight posture to a proactive planning strategy: knowing where their goods are, where their suppliers stand, and what their costs will be before problems arise. Real-time visibility and integrated sourcing are no longer a luxury. They are the foundation of SMB agility and resilience."

Additional key findings include:

89% say integrated supply chain solutions, linking shipping, sourcing, and inventory, are critical to their business operations, yet many continue to operate with disconnected systems.

90% of SMBs plan to invest in new technology, including AI, analytics, IoT, or digital freight platforms, in 2026 to address supply chain challenges.

58.8% responded to disruption primarily by increasing inventory levels, a reactive, capital-intensive strategy, compared to 51% leveraging technology such as real-time tracking or AI-powered forecasting.

90.8% of SMBs have some form of AI adoption in their logistics operations, yet fewer than 38% are using it for demand forecasting or route optimization, the highest-value applications.

The survey was conducted by Ship4wd in April 2026 in collaboration with Pollfish. The sample consisted of 500 U.S.-based SMB owners or decision-makers actively involved in shipping, sourcing, or supply chain management.

Visit here to read the full report.

About Ship4wd

Ship4wd is a digital freight forwarder and B2B sourcing e-commerce marketplace, supporting small and mid-sized businesses with a simpliﬁed and streamlined shipping experience. Backed by the ZIM Group, a top 10 global carrier with 80 years of shipping expertise, Ship4wd merges the proven reliability of an industry leader with a seamless online platform that puts SMBs in control of their international shipping. Through its all-in-one platform, Ship4wd's SMB clients can quote, book, and track air and ocean freight shipments in minutes. With 24/7 live expert support, guaranteed shipment visibility, and flexible payment options, Ship4wd helps SMBs source and move goods faster, smarter, and with complete confidence. Learn more at https://ship4wd.com/

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SOURCE Ship4wd