97% Recovery. Fully Permitted. 12 Kilometers From a 20-Million-Ounce Deposit. And Nobody's Talking About It.

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANewsGroup.com — There is a fully permitted gold project in Tanzania, sitting 12 kilometers from one of the largest gold mines on the African continent, where metallurgical testwork just confirmed that approximately 97% of the gold in the ground can be recovered using conventional processing. The company that owns it has Barrick Gold on its share register. It has Tanzania's most powerful mining billionaire as its strategic partner. Insiders hold over 70% of the float. And the stock trades below where Barrick bought in.

If that sounds like the kind of setup that shouldn't exist in a market where gold is above $5,000 per ounce, you're not wrong. But the disconnect between what Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) owns and where it trades is one of the more striking asymmetries in the junior gold space right now.

Let's put the macro in context. Gold hit $5,417 in early March. Central banks have purchased over 1,000 tonnes for the third straight year. J.P. Morgan is forecasting $6,000. And the major producers — Barrick Gold (NYSE: B), Newmont (NYSE: NEM), Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) — are generating cash flow at levels that would have been unimaginable three years ago. Barrick just reported $16.96 billion in full-year 2025 revenue and $3.87 billion in free cash flow. Newmont generated a record $7.3 billion in free cash flow. The industry is swimming in capital. And that capital is chasing one thing above all else: permitted, production-ready ounces in safe jurisdictions.

That's exactly what Lake Victoria Gold has.

The company's flagship Imwelo Gold Project is fully permitted and located in northwestern Tanzania's Lake Victoria Goldfield, one of the most prolific gold-producing districts on the continent. AngloGold Ashanti's (NYSE: AU) Geita Mine — a multi-million-ounce operation — sits just 12 kilometers away. Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine is next door to LVG's second project, Tembo. This isn't frontier exploration. This is infill development in a district that has been producing gold at scale for decades.

The metallurgical testwork announced this month confirmed what the geology always suggested: Imwelo's gold is free-milling. Approximately 84% is directly cyanide-leachable. Gravity recovery runs between 42% and 47%. And total recovery reaches approximately 97% using a conventional gravity and carbon-in-leach flowsheet — one of the most proven and cost-effective configurations in the industry.

"Deposits that combine simple metallurgy, strong gravity recovery, and high cyanide recoveries are widely considered among the most attractive development opportunities in the gold sector," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "These characteristics support conventional processing flowsheets and predictable recoveries, both of which are critical for advancing a project toward a production decision."

The 97% number matters because it eliminates one of the biggest risks in mine development: metallurgical uncertainty. When you know the gold comes out cleanly with standard equipment, the economic model becomes dramatically more predictable. That's why the majors trade at the multiples they do — Barrick's Tier One assets are defined partly by their metallurgical simplicity. LVG's Imwelo appears to share that characteristic.

The drill results reinforce the picture. A recently completed 21-hole program at Area C confirmed that mineralization extends well beyond the current pit design, both at depth and laterally, with highlights including 11.88 g/t gold over 1.33 meters and 9.31 g/t over 2.45 meters. Geotechnical studies support a single continuous open pit. And the company's Tembo project has returned artisanal sampling grades up to 35.45 g/t, with a processing agreement being finalized for a 500 tonne-per-day plant located directly within LVG's mining licences.

The financial backing tells its own story. Rostam Aziz, Tanzania's wealthiest businessman and owner of Taifa Mining, has made an investment commitment of C$11.52 million and currently holds 16 million shares at C$0.22. Barrick owns 5.5 million shares at C$0.27. LVG retains exposure to up to US$45 million in milestone payments from its 2021 asset sale to Barrick's Bulyanhulu operation. And a gold prepay facility with Monetary Metals provides additional financial runway.

Meanwhile, the companies operating in the same district are scaling at historic levels. Barrick Gold (NYSE: B) reported full-year 2025 revenue of $16.96 billion, with operating cash flow of $7.69 billion and free cash flow of $3.87 billion — increases of 31%, 71%, and 194% respectively. Newmont (NYSE: NEM) generated a record $7.3 billion in free cash flow and returned $3.4 billion to shareholders. Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) has surged 116% in the past year. And AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) — LVG's literal neighbor at Geita — carries a market capitalization exceeding $55 billion.

The gold is there. The metallurgy works. The permits are in place. The smart money is already on the register. In a market where $5,000 gold has turned major producers into cash machines, Lake Victoria Gold is the fully permitted project next door that hasn't yet been priced for what it's becoming.

For more information on Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), visit lakevictoriagold.com

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at: USANewsGroup.com

SOURCE: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media Corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY") There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company. Cautionary Note on Production Decision: Although Imwelo has been the subject of JORC-compliant PEA, PFS and updated PFS work, these foreign-code studies are not current under NI 43-101. The Company has not completed a feasibility study on Imwelo that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and is not treating the JORC-based estimates or analyses as current under CIM Definition Standards. Any decision to commence production is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves and therefore involves increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, without limitation, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational, regulatory, or permitting risks; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES:

1. Barrick Gold Q4 and Full Year 2025 Results — https://www.barrick.com/English/news/news-details/2026/

2. Newmont 2025 Annual Results — https://www.newmont.com/investors/

3. J.P. Morgan Gold Price Forecast 2026 — https://www.jpmorgan.com/insights/global-research/commodities/gold-prices

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