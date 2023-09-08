988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Launches Mental Health Campaign with San Francisco Giants Mental Health Advocate Drew Robinson

News provided by

Vibrant Emotional Health

08 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

Designed to Promote Mental Health Awareness for Athletes Nationwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 50,000 Americans died by suicide in 2022. In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, former Major League Baseball player Drew Robinson and the San Francisco Giants Mental Health & Wellness team, in partnership with Vibrant Emotional Health, administrator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, today announced a campaign focused on increasing awareness of mental health support in the sports industry.

Funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the 988 Lifeline is a national network of 215 independently operated centers across 56 States and Territories that provide emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week via phone, text and chat.

Throughout September, Suicide Prevention Month, Robinson and the Giants Mental Health & Wellness team, with support from the Giants organization and its minor league affiliates, will increase visibility and awareness of the 988 Lifeline to bring mental health conversations to the field so that athletes, fans, staff and the MLB community are made aware of available resources.

"Vibrant Emotional Health welcomes this special partnership with Drew and the Giants Mental Health & Wellness team," said Dr. Tia Dole, Chief 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Officer at Vibrant. "The 988 Lifeline is focused on continually reaching more people, and this initiative will help spread awareness of life-saving resources nationwide. Mental health is important for all communities, and we hope that athletes at all levels of sports feel empowered to access our support services and promote mental well-being."

To kick off this campaign on September 10, 2023, Giants players and coaches will wear 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline armbands during warmups for their game in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day. The Giants Mental Health & Wellness team will also host a group of high school student leaders of school mental health programs for a pre-game presentation on suicide prevention.

Players and coaches from the Giants' minor league affiliates will also wear 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline armbands on their sleeves during warmups in the month of September.  These teams include:

  • Sacramento River Cats
  • Richmond Flying Squirrels
  • Eugene Emeralds
  • San Jose Giants

"We need to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health care," said former San Francisco Giants player and current Mental Health Advocate Drew Robinson. "With many people facing mental health challenges, it's key that these issues are openly discussed and addressed. I'm thankful for Vibrant and the 988 Lifeline's critical work and look forward to spreading awareness of mental health resources this September and beyond. 

Robinson and the Giants are determined to bring important conversations about mental health to the forefront of their work in collaboration with Vibrant and 988 Lifeline. By supporting fellow athletes, normalizing mental health conversations and providing resources, this partnership will continue to prioritize mental wellness and life-saving crisis response within the league and throughout the broader sporting world.

For life-saving crisis support and resources, please visit vibrant.org or 988lifeline.org. If you are in crisis and need help, please call or text 988 or chat online at 988lifeline.org/chat/. Support is also available in Spanish by texting AYUDA to 988.

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellbeing. For over 50 years, our groundbreaking solutions have delivered high-quality services and support when, where and how people need it. We offer confidential emotional support through our state-of-the-art contact center and crisis hotline services that use leading-edge telephone, text and web-based technologies, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Disaster Distress Helpline, Veterans Crisis Line, and NFL Life Line. Through our community wellness programs, individuals and families obtain the support and skills they need to thrive. Our advocacy and education initiatives promote mental wellbeing as a social responsibility. We help nearly 5 million people live healthier and more vibrant lives each year. We're advancing access, dignity and respect for all and revolutionizing the system for good. Visit vibrant.org. And follow Vibrant on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Vibrant Emotional Health Media Contact:
Divendra Jaffar, [email protected]

SOURCE Vibrant Emotional Health

Also from this source

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Answered Nearly 5 Million Contacts in its First Year- 2 Million More Than the Previous 12 Months

Vibrant Emotional Health to Create Advisory Board and Committing $600K to Address AANHPI Mental Health Needs Across America

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.