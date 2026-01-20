99 RANCH MARKET OPENS ITS SECOND LAS VEGAS STORE IN SUMMERLIN

America's leading Pan-Asian grocery store chain celebrates the opening of its 66th location at Boca Park Plaza.

Elevated meal kits and ready-to-cook options include a premium Peking Duck kit, sliced meats for hot pot and Shabu Shabu, xiao long bao, and more.

A Lunar New Year shopping destination: 99 Ranch offers everything customers need to celebrate the Year of the Horse.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Ranch Market, the nation's leading Pan-Asian grocery store chain, announced today it is opening at Boca Park Plaza in Summerlin, Las Vegas' premier urban and residential community. Located at 820 S. Rampart Blvd., this is the beloved West Coast brand's second store in the Las Vegas area, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to Southern Nevada.

Since opening its first Las Vegas store on Spring Mountain Road in 2009, 99 Ranch has grown alongside the city's increasingly diverse and dynamic communities. Over the last two decades, Summerlin has experienced 'boom town' growth that parallels the growth of Las Vegas, making it the ideal community for 99 Ranch to open its 66th store nationwide, adding to a growing footprint across 11 states.

The Summerlin store will host a Media Preview on January 23, followed by a Grand Opening celebration on January 24.

Founded in 1984, 99 Ranch Market has long served as a "Gateway to Asia" for shoppers seeking authentic Asian ingredients, live seafood, everyday staples, hard-to-find condiments, and trending snacks. The Summerlin opening reflects the brand's mission to make Asian cuisine more accessible, inviting customers of all backgrounds to explore, discover, and enjoy the everyday flavors of Asia.

A Pan-Asian Grocery Experience Like No Other

The 50,000-square-foot store offers more than 12,000 thoughtfully curated SKUs. Highlights include:

Premium Meat Department: A diverse selection tailored for both Asian cooking styles and everyday meals, including Japanese A5 Wagyu beef, thinly sliced meats ideal for Hot Pot and Shabu Shabu. For a memorable at-home dining experience, shoppers can also pick up ready-to-cook Peking Duck kits, making it easy to enjoy a restaurant-worthy classic right from their kitchen.

Live Seafood: Features live lobster, crab, fresh fish, and specialty offerings like Korean marinated crab.

In- Store Asian Gourmet Kitchen: Offers a variety of ready-to-eat favorites, grab-and-go options, and rotating cold deli and appetizer dishes.

Offers a variety of ready-to-eat favorites, grab-and-go options, and rotating cold deli and appetizer dishes. B/F Bakery Café: New stone-oven-baked flatbread program showcases Asian-fusion flavors like Kung Pao Chicken and Korean Bulgogi, bringing bold flavors to a modern, bakery-fresh format. Also features a selection of Asian-inspired breads, pastries, and cakes.

Fresh Produce: Locally sourced and imported fruits and vegetables, supporting both everyday cooking and traditional Asian recipes.

Locally sourced and imported fruits and vegetables, supporting both everyday cooking and traditional Asian recipes. Grocery and Pantry Essentials: A deep selection of authentic Asian ingredients from across East and Southeast Asia. A wide selection of ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat solutions, including xiao long bao, dumplings, and complete meal kits, make it easier than ever to bring Asian flavors home.

A Destination for Lunar New Year Celebrations

99 Ranch is the go-to destination for Lunar New Year, which falls on February 17, 2026. Shoppers will find a wide assortment of traditional Lunar New Year ingredients ideal for preparing festive meals and symbolic dishes associated with prosperity, good fortune, and togetherness. In addition, the store features a curated selection of gift sets, home décor, and seasonal gifts, making it easy to prepare, decorate, and share meaningful traditions.

Free onsite parking and in-store pickup are available. 99 Ranch is the only Asian grocer to offer free same-day delivery.

Join the Celebration

The Summerlin store will host a Media & Influencer Preview on Friday, January 23, followed by a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, January 24, which features a traditional lion dance and bluefin tuna cutting show, plus exclusive perks, giveaways, and more. From January 24 – 25, customers can enjoy gift-with-purchase promotions (while supplies last).

"Las Vegas continues to grow as a vibrant and diverse community, and Summerlin is a wonderful place for us to expand," said Alice Chen, CEO of Tawa Supermarket. "We're excited to bring a Pan-Asian shopping experience that celebrates food, culture, and everyday connection while welcoming both longtime customers and new guests to explore Asian cuisine in a fresh and approachable way."

About Tawa Supermarket, Inc.

Founded in 1984 by Roger Chen, an immigrant from Taiwan, Tawa Supermarket, Inc. is the parent company of 99 Ranch Market and the leading national Asian grocery store chain. With 66 stores across 11 states, the company has helped shape the popularity and accessibility of Asian cuisine in the U.S. 99 Ranch Market continues to serve new generations of shoppers with authenticity, innovation, and heart. For more information, visit www.99ranch.com.

