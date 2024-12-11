9amHealth Becomes First Virtual Cardiometabolic Care Provider to Achieve CDC's Highest Recognition for Diabetes Prevention Program

Cohort Outperforms National Averages, Setting a New Standard for Diabetes Prevention for Employers and Health Plans

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9amHealth , the leading virtual cardiometabolic care platform, announced it received the CDC's Full Plus Recognition for its Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP). This milestone affirms 9amHealth's commitment to delivering best-in-class care for individuals at risk of developing diabetes, achieving outcomes that surpass national averages and other virtual providers.

"Earning the CDC's highest recognition validates our approach to diabetes prevention at the highest standard of care," said Avantika Waring, MD, Chief Medical Officer at 9amHealth. "With nearly 98 million adults at risk of developing diabetes , programs like ours are essential to empowering employers, health plans, and their employees and members to achieve measurable outcomes, such as weight loss and A1c reduction. These results not only improve member health but also contribute to lower healthcare costs."

In 2022, the total direct costs of diagnosed diabetes amounted to $412.9 billion. Average medical expenditures among people with diagnosed diabetes were 2.6 times higher than they would be in the absence of diabetes. Diabetes prevention and A1c reduction, however, have demonstrated a significant potential to lower healthcare costs .

9amHealth's Diabetes Prevention Program shows superior performance in member engagement and clinical results:

70% of members achieved one or more clinical outcomes after 12 months: At least 5% weight loss At least 0.2% reduction in baseline A1c

achieved one or more clinical outcomes after 12 months: 65% of members were retained at the end of the program

Program participants benefitted from a 12-month, research-backed virtual program and one-on-one support from the 9amHealth Care Team. The program includes goal-setting, tracking, mental health support, and fitness and nutrition guidance to build healthy habits.

9amHealth offers complete cardiometabolic care—a first-of-its-kind, whole-body approach to preventing and treating obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension. They partner with employers, health plans, and PBMs to provide effective health benefits for those living with chronic conditions. Their members receive personalized care plans, prescription delivery, at-home lab tests, and unlimited specialist access. 9amHealth was founded in 2021 by the team behind mySugr and is backed by 7Wire Ventures, Cigna Ventures, Human Capital, Founders Fund, and Define Ventures. Learn more at www.join9am.com .

