9amHealth Raises $9.5M Series A Extension Led by The Cigna Group Ventures to Expand to Employers Nationwide

News provided by

9amHealth

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

After being selected by leading PBMs, Benefits Navigators, and Health Plans as the virtual cardiometabolic provider of choice, 9amHealth increases the round's total to $25M

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9amHealth, the leading virtual provider for cardiometabolic health, announced it has raised $9.5 million in a Series A extension round today. The financing round was led by The Cigna Group Ventures, with additional support from existing institutional investors, including 7Wire Ventures, Define Ventures, Leaps by Bayer, and Founders Fund. 

A recent survey conducted by 9amHealth found that 48% of Americans are on or want to be on a GLP-1 medication, and a staggering 20% would even change their jobs to get access to coverage for the drugs. These life-long treatments deliver impressive clinical outcomes but come with a high price tag, putting employers and healthcare insurers under pressure. 9amHealth is addressing this challenge by providing affordable cardiometabolic care at scale and helping to manage the rising costs of GLP-1s for both patients and employers.

"GLP-1s have caught the attention of Americans who have never been engaged in the healthcare ecosystem before," said Frank Westermann, co-founder and co-CEO of 9amHealth. "For the first time ever, we're seeing a significant uptick in patients who are excited about taking care of their diabetes and weight health. But with such a high price point, employers are in need of smart solutions to manage costs and the expectations of employees. With this additional funding, 9amHealth will be able to expand access to the highest standard of medical care to more Americans while curbing medication spending."

This new capital will fuel 9amHealth's growth strategy and product roadmap, further scale the company's existing solutions, and expand its internal team of care specialists, doctors, medical advisers, and more. The funding will also further improve 9amHealth's already stellar patient experience through higher quality of care, improved health outcomes, and additional cost savings for both patients and employers. To date, 9amHealth has seen an ROI of up to 4x and up to $284 monthly gross savings per member per month.

"The Cigna Group Ventures' mission is to partner with companies and entrepreneurs that are engaging patients in new ways to ultimately improve their health outcomes," said Craig Cimini, head of The Cigna Group Ventures. "9amHealth has made great strides in improving access to care for patients diagnosed with obesity and diabetes, and we are excited to help accelerate their next phase of growth."

9amHealth has earned the trust of patients managing diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other cardiometabolic conditions by carving out the burdensome parts of healthcare, bringing together a multi-specialty provider team, home-delivered medications, and at-home lab services. For employers, 9amHealth is already a preferred partner for many of the nation's leading pharmacy benefit managers, benefits navigation platforms, and health plans for simple contracting.

Diabetes affects 11%  and obesity 41.9% of the US population, collectively representing some of the most prevalent chronic conditions in the United States. The 9amHealth team of endocrinologists, obesity medicine specialists, nutritionists, and clinical pharmacists develop tailored treatment plans for long-term success. Clinical outcomes show an impressive A1c reduction of 2.1 in patients with an A1c of 8% or greater, 14.5% body weight reduction, systolic blood pressure reduction of 17.7mmHg, and 95.61% medication adherence among 9amHealth members over 6-12 months.

About 9amHealth 
9amHealth offers complete cardiometabolic care—a first-of-its-kind, whole-body approach to preventing and treating diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, and hypertension. They partner with businesses to provide effective health benefits for those living with chronic conditions. Their members receive personalized care plans, prescription delivery, at-home lab tests, and unlimited specialist access. 9amHealth was founded in 2021 by the team behind mySugr and is backed by Cigna Ventures, 7Wire Ventures, Human Capital, Founders Fund, and Define Ventures. More at www.join9am.com.

SOURCE 9amHealth

Also from this source

Insurance Coverage for Weight Loss Drugs is More Important Than Work-From-Home Perks For Most Americans, New 9amHealth Survey Finds

This year, Americans are placing more value on coverage for weight loss medications than on child care assistance/reimbursement, unlimited PTO, and...

9amHealth Expands Into Health Plans Through Collaboration With Women-Led Medicare Advantage Plan, EternalHealth

9amHealth, the first-of-its-kind virtual cardiometabolic care clinic, is proud to announce its expansion into the health plan sector with a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.