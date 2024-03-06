9Round Kickboxing Expands Reach with Acquisition of iLoveKickboxing

Becomes sole proprietor of all 56 locations in North America

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Round Kickboxing Fitness, the world's largest kickboxing franchise, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of iLoveKickboxing (ILKB), a prominent kickboxing fitness franchise. This strategic move positions 9Round as the sole proprietor of all 56 ILKB franchise locations across the United States and Canada.

CEO Shannon Hudson, visionary leader of 9Round Kickboxing, saw the acquisition as an opportunity to leverage his love for kickboxing and fitness franchise expertise and extend the reach of this beloved sport to a broader audience. The decision aligns with 9Round's commitment to making kickboxing easily accessible and empowering individuals on their fitness journeys.

The acquisition allows 9Round to preserve the distinct identity of iLoveKickboxing, leaving its branding and unique offerings intact. While 9Round provides individual-driven workouts with 24/7 access, allowing members to go on their schedule, ILKB caters to those seeking a scheduled group class atmosphere. This separation ensures that both brands continue to serve their respective audiences with unparalleled fitness experiences.

"We believe in the power of kickboxing to transform lives, and this acquisition allows us to share that passion with even more people," says CEO Shannon Hudson. "Our future goal is to surpass the 100-location milestone, expanding the reach of ILKB. Right now, we are committed to supporting our existing franchise owners and, in due course, will offer new opportunities for entrepreneurs to join our thriving community."

Former ILKB CEO Dan Castellini expresses confidence in the brand's future success under the new ownership, stating, "We're confident ILKB will continue to grow and flourish under this new ownership agreement. ILKB's community-focused class approach empowers individuals on their fitness journey and complements 9Round's convenience offering. Together, the two brands will work to promote wellness and expand the love of kickboxing across the U.S."

As 9Round takes this significant step forward, it reiterates its commitment to fostering a community of fitness enthusiasts and empowering individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals through the love of kickboxing.

About 9Round Kickboxing

Founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is the world's largest kickboxing franchise, both in gyms and online, that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a 30-minute, trainer-guided, full-body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations created by Shannon himself. Today, there are nearly 500 9Round locations open and operating throughout 41 U.S. states and in 17 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, India, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.9round.com .

About iLoveKickboxing

Founded in 2012, iLoveKickboxing is a boutique fitness studio franchise with over 50 studios in the U.S. and Canada. Trainer-led classes designed for every BODY combine the intensity of cardio kickboxing with full-body HIIT workouts, changing lives and inspiring people to believe in themselves on and off the mat. iLoveKickboxing fights for a more empowered world with closed fists and open hearts. Become a part of their community or LEARN MORE by visiting ilovekickboxing.com .

SOURCE 9Round