9Round Kickboxing Fitness CEO Shannon "The Cannon" Hudson Returns to the Ring: A Recommitment Triumph

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shannon "The Cannon" Hudson, Founder and CEO of 9Round Kickboxing Fitness, is set to inspire the world once again as he steps out of retirement and back into the professional fighting ring. Shannon will fight in Karate Combat's KC43 Event in the Welterweight Division on December 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shannon's decision to re-enter the world of competitive, professional, full-contact karate showcases the power of his unwavering commitment to the sport, martial arts, and his belief that age doesn't control one's goals.

With a career spanning over 70 fights and 13 years as a celebrated fighter and trailblazing entrepreneur in the fitness industry, Shannon embodies a mindset of recommitment to the sport he loves. He holds an IKF Light Middleweight Kickboxing World Championship, a 5th-degree black belt in Japanese Shotokan Karate, a 5th-degree black belt under the Joe Lewis Fighting System, a 4th-degree black belt under the Superfoot System (Bill Wallace) and is ready to step back into the ring. Shannon's head coach is two-time, world champion kickboxer and older brother Kevin "Hurricane" Hudson. He is also supported by his wife and 9Round's co-founder and COO, Heather "The Hero'' Hudson, who also holds a black belt in Shotokan Karate and a black belt under the Superfoot System.

"As a fighter, I've always embraced challenges head-on, and this is no different. Age is just a number; it's the spirit and determination that truly matter," said Shannon. "Returning to the ring isn't just about reliving my past glory – it's a testament to the power of perseverance and the endless possibilities that lie ahead when you believe in yourself."

Shannon's journey is truly inspiring, igniting the belief that dreams can be realized at any point and at any stage of life. His courage to face a younger opponent exemplifies the invincible spirit that drives the success of 9Round, which has become a global leader in promoting fitness, wellness, and self-improvement.

Witness the awe-inspiring comeback of Shannon "The Cannon" Hudson as he demonstrates that passion, tenacity, and an unwavering commitment to one's aspirations can lead to victories beyond the ring. Follow his journey on Instagram at ShannonTheCannonHudson and join us in celebrating the triumph of the human spirit. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.karate.com/tickets , or watch online for free at https://www.karate.com/how-to-watch .

About Shannon "The Cannon" Hudson

Shannon "The Cannon" Hudson, Co-Founder and CEO of 9Round Kickboxing, is a martial arts and business legend. In 2011, he became a world champion with a 6th-round TKO win in the Light Middleweight Kickboxing Championship. With 70+ professional fights spanning 13 years and 5th-degree Black Belts in Japanese Shotokan Karate and Joe Lewis' Fighting System, to a best-selling author on Amazon with his book "Zero to 100," Shannon's multifaceted journey is inspiring both inside and outside the ring. As the driving force behind the success of 9Round, he continues to redefine fitness and motivate others with his innovative approach and personal recommitment to the pursuit of greatness as a professional kickboxer.

About 9Round

Founded in 2008 by professional kickboxer Shannon Hudson and his wife, Heather, 9Round is the world's largest kicking boxing franchise both in gyms and online that brings kickboxing fitness training to the average person in a 30-minute, trainer-guided, full-body circuit format. The program is developed around a proprietary and copyrighted system of nine challenging workout stations created by Shannon himself. Today, there are nearly 500 9Round locations open and operating throughout 41 U.S. states and in 16 other countries including Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam. Locations are soon to be coming to India and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.9round.com.

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is the world's premier full-contact striking league, blending the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming and virtual production engine. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. The league is streamed and broadcast to over 100 countries worldwide. Karate Combat is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company, and a subsidiary of Sensei Foundation BVI, a trust established in the British Virgin Islands.

